Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run through 22 January.

Jan. 20, 2023  
ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.

To avenge his father's death, the outcast Ernani rebels against the Spanish king Don Carlos. A complex intrigue unfolds: Ernani and Elvira love each other, but Elvira is betrothed to the king's confidant, Silva. When it turns out that Don Carlos also wants to marry Elvira, Ernani ends up in a personal and political tangle that can only end tragically. With brilliant arias, beautiful ensembles and large choral pieces, Verdi created a compelling opera in which theatrical power always prevails.

Conductor Julia Jones and director Barbora Horáková Joly intertwine the opera with a few monologues written especially for this performance by author Peter Verhelst. Ernani promises to be an operatic discovery not to be missed.

Performances run 16 December - 22 January.




FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
ERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
ERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Performances run through 22 January.
Award Winning Akram Khan Returns to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen With New Production CREATURE Photo
Award Winning Akram Khan Returns to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen With New Production CREATURE
Following the success of Kaash and Giselle, award winning choreographer Akram Khan is returning to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen with a new full-length production, Creature. Once again he is working with composer Vincenzo Lamagna and set designer Tim Yip, the team behind Giselle. In this new ballet, Khan holds up a mirror to us about the hubris of humanity.
Belgian Composer Wim Henderickx Dies at 60 Years Old Photo
Belgian Composer Wim Henderickx Dies at 60 Years Old
In the afternoon of Sunday, 18 December 2022, Belgian composer Wim Henderickx died unexpectedly at his home. He was 60 years old.

More Hot Stories For You


ERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet VlaanderenERNANI Closes This Weekend at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 20, 2023

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenFAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 12, 2023

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.
ERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenERNANI is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
January 3, 2023

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Performances run through 22 January.
Award Winning Akram Khan Returns to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen With New Production CREATUREAward Winning Akram Khan Returns to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen With New Production CREATURE
December 22, 2022

Following the success of Kaash and Giselle, award winning choreographer Akram Khan is returning to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen with a new full-length production, Creature. Once again he is working with composer Vincenzo Lamagna and set designer Tim Yip, the team behind Giselle. In this new ballet, Khan holds up a mirror to us about the hubris of humanity.
ERNANI Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This WeekERNANI Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Week
December 12, 2022

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.
share