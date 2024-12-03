Bai Kamara Jr. Comes to Botanique

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bai Kamara Jr. is coming to Botanique in Belgium this week. The performance is on 5 December 2024.

For decades, Bai Kamara Jr. has integrated his acoustic guitar with his voice and songwriting, creating a distinctive sound that defines both his solo performances and his work with the Voodoo Sniffers. His acoustic guitar has been the cornerstone of his music, shaping a unique soundscape.

Today, Bai Kamara Jr. begins an exciting new chapter. For the first time, he will be performing a solo concert on electric guitar, exploring new dimensions of sound and emotion. It's a desire on his part to offer a more intimate, more nuanced set, deepening the connection and creating a stronger bond with his audience.

He redefines his playing style, offering a varied repertoire that fuses tradition with contemporary ideas. Each piece has been meticulously chosen to illustrate the richness and coherence of his new musical approach.

And if references were still needed, John Lee Hooker, Sting, Ali Farka Touré and J.J Cale would be magnificent companions for Bai.

Comments