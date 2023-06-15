A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run 28-30 June.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

A Brief Draft Of Human Desires comes to Opera Ballet Flanders this month.

Arias and songs about the eternal longing for Purcell, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Britten and Judith Weir.

Desire is the essence of human existence. Not so much the fulfillment of desire enriches us as desire itself. Together with the young singers of the International Opera Academy, French theater maker Maëlle Dequiedt explores the essence of this wonderful motive, the origin of many phantasms and delusions, in an infectious semi-scenic production.

Performances run 28-30 June.





Verlangen is de essentie van het menselijke bestaan. Niet zozeer de vervulling van het verlangen verrijkt ons dan wel het verlangen zelf. Samen met de jonge zangers van International Opera Academy exploreert de Franse theatermaker Maëlle Dequiedt de essentie van deze wonderlijke drijfveer, oorsprong van vele fantasmen en waanbeelden, in een aanstekelijke semi-scenische productie.

THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

De gehuwde Lucretia, bekend voor haar trouw, weigert met het trauma van haar aanranding verder te leven, ook al wordt de tiran verbannen en een nieuw bewind geïnstalleerd. Benjamin Britten schreef zijn gestileerde kameropera The Rape of Lucretia tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog, in een periode die behalve door oorlogsgruwel getekend werd door een dramatische toename van misdaden en seksueel geweld.

LAUREATENCONCERT KONINGIN ELISABETHWEDSTRIJD 2023 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June Photo
LAUREATENCONCERT KONINGIN ELISABETHWEDSTRIJD 2023 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June

De laureaten van de Koningin Elisabethwedstrijd geven het best van zichzelf, begeleid door het Symfonisch Orkest van Opera Ballet Vlaanderen.

MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Week Photo
MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Week

Terugblik en vooruitblik. In dat spanningsveld beweegt zich dit symfonische concert, dat behalve de Vierde Symfonie van Gustav Mahler een eigenzinnige versie van Schuberts fragmentair gebleven Tiende Symfonie in petto heeft — getekend Luciano Berio.

