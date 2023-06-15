A BRIEF DRAFT OF HUMAN DESIRES Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

A Brief Draft Of Human Desires comes to Opera Ballet Flanders this month.

Arias and songs about the eternal longing for Purcell, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, Britten and Judith Weir.

Desire is the essence of human existence. Not so much the fulfillment of desire enriches us as desire itself. Together with the young singers of the International Opera Academy, French theater maker Maëlle Dequiedt explores the essence of this wonderful motive, the origin of many phantasms and delusions, in an infectious semi-scenic production.

Performances run 28-30 June.