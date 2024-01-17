Wilson Jermaine Heredia to Star in AMERICAN IDIOT at The Maryland Theatre

Performances will take place on March 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

A.C.T. will present Green Day's "American idiot," performed at The Maryland Theatre on March 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's "American Idiot," based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

Featuring Tony Award-winning actor Wilson Jermaine Heredia, best known for his portrayal of Angel Dumott Schunard in the Broadway musical "Rent."

Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. An energy-fueled rock opera, American Idiot, features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day's groundbreaking album to execute the story line.

PARENTAL ADVISORY: This show contains mature themes and is not recommended for children under 18.

Ticketing: $25-$32 (Pricing varies by seating section). Tickets will be available for purchase on January 25th at noon at the following link: Click Here.

About A.C.T.:

Authentic Community Theatre, Inc. exists to educate and enrich the community through classes and theatre performances. ACT is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service. If you would like to make a donation, visit our donation page.




