WAITRESS Returns To Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre in November

Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce WAITRESS will return for a limited two-day engagement this Fall. The diner opens up for one performance on Saturday, November 6 and two on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The newly added performances are an addition to the Hippodrome's already impressive season lineup and will be the first Broadway performance at the theatre since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to fully re-open the Hippodrome after such a challenging 18 months," says Ron Legler, France-Merrick Performing Arts Center President. "As our first Broadway show, Waitress reminds us that we all have the strength to rebuild - and we look forward to welcoming back our patrons and Broadway to Baltimore with a show that is baked from the heart."

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Winner Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Tickets for WAITRESS go on sale Friday, August 6, 2021, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Questions can be directed to Service@BaltimoreHippodrome.com. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com.