Video: MALINDA & David Socolar Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS at Olney Theatre Center

"Waitress" runs through April 6.

By: Mar. 05, 2025
Inspired by the Olney Theatre's production of "Waitress," watch stars MALINDA (Jenna) and David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), perform this special version of the show's 11-o'clock number, "She Used to Be Mine" accompanied by The Waitress Band under the baton of Christopher Youstra. "Waitress" runs through April 6. 

The beloved musical by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave” “Lovesong”) is yet another Olney Theatre Center Regional Premiere. 

Tony-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge returns to the Roberts Mainstage (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Once) for a new serving of one of the most mouth-watering American musicals of the century. 

Jenna is stuck in a lousy marriage and dreaming of an escape while she bakes pies and waits tables at her small town’s local diner. But it “Only Takes a Taste” of something different to spark some drastic changes – but are they for better or worse? With the help of her fellow waitresses and a cast of colorful characters, Jenna learns the winning recipe’s been hers from the start. 



