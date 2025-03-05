Video: MALINDA & David Socolar Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS at Olney Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by the Olney Theatre's production of "Waitress," watch stars MALINDA (Jenna) and David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), perform this special version of the show's 11-o'clock number, "She Used to Be Mine" accompanied by The Waitress Band under the baton of Christopher Youstra. "Waitress" runs through April 6.

The beloved musical by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave” “Lovesong”) is yet another Olney Theatre Center Regional Premiere.

Tony-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge returns to the Roberts Mainstage (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Once) for a new serving of one of the most mouth-watering American musicals of the century.

Jenna is stuck in a lousy marriage and dreaming of an escape while she bakes pies and waits tables at her small town’s local diner. But it “Only Takes a Taste” of something different to spark some drastic changes – but are they for better or worse? With the help of her fellow waitresses and a cast of colorful characters, Jenna learns the winning recipe’s been hers from the start.

