Tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Baltimore Premiere On Sale Now

The performance will run Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre. 

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage Photo 1 Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage
Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE AND TWO in Rep Beginning Photo 2 Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE AND TWO in Rep Beginning Next Month
THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Comes to the Olney Theatre Center in September Photo 3 THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Comes to the Olney Theatre Center in September
MET's Fun Company to Present DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Photo 4 MET's Fun Company to Present DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

Tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Baltimore Premiere On Sale Now

The first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will play in Baltimore for two weeks only – Tuesday, December 5 through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre. For more information, please visit the Hippodrome’s website.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical

Co-producers of the touring production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert,  Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, CJ ENM,  Len Blavatnik, Ambassador Theatre Group, Endeavor Content, John Gore Organization, Spencer Ross, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Cody Renard Richard, Jujamcyn Theaters, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Tom & Pam Faludy, Triptyk Studio,  Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/ 42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman, Andrew & Ruby Ryan, Brent & Sarah Deboer and Michael Ryan.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge’s most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

The book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular, a glittering backstage pass to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and its journey to Broadway, is now available from Rizzoli.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. 

Visit the Hippodrome Box Office (M-F, 11 a.m.—3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime). Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade




RELATED STORIES

1
Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Photo
Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! Tour

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Gabrielle McClinton as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Sarah Bowden as Nini and Danny Burgos as Santiago beginning Wednesday, September 27 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.  

2
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer to Star as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Photo
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer to Star as 'Satine' in MOULIN ROUGE! Tour

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer will step into the role of Satine in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical from July 18 through September 24.

3
John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian beginning Thursday, March 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX. 

4
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs El Tango de Roxanne Photo
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne'

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boundary
Submersive Productions (9/01-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circle Mirror Transformation
Spotlighters Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once on this Island
ArtsCentric (8/31-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
The Cumberland Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circle Mirror Transformation
Spotlighters Theatre (9/15-10/01)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rotten Apple
Bowie Center for the Performing Arts (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie and Clyde
Just Off Broadway MD (10/13-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You