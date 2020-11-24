Theatre Project Will Stream Rohina Malik's UNVEILED in December
Five Muslim women serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.
Rohina Malik's UNVEILED will stream in December from Theatre Project.
Racism - Hate crimes - Tea - Love
Islam - Culture - Language - Life
Five Muslim women serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.
Upon registration you will receive a link and access code to view the show. Watch anytime. Video access begins at 12am on December 1st and ends at noon on January 1st.
Tickets are $20. One registration per device. Register here.