Theatre Project Will Stream Rohina Malik's UNVEILED in December

Rohina Malik's UNVEILED will stream in December from Theatre Project.

Racism - Hate crimes - Tea - Love

Islam - Culture - Language - Life

Five Muslim women serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.

Upon registration you will receive a link and access code to view the show. Watch anytime. Video access begins at 12am on December 1st and ends at noon on January 1st.

Tickets are $20. One registration per device. Register here.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You