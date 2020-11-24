Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Project Will Stream Rohina Malik's UNVEILED in December

Five Muslim women serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.

Nov. 24, 2020  

Rohina Malik's UNVEILED will stream in December from Theatre Project.

Racism - Hate crimes - Tea - Love

Islam - Culture - Language - Life

Upon registration you will receive a link and access code to view the show. Watch anytime. Video access begins at 12am on December 1st and ends at noon on January 1st.

Tickets are $20. One registration per device. Register here.



