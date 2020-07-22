The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Postpones MARY POPPINS Until September

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, which earlier announced it would be reopening with a production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, has announced the opening will be postponed until September 4th following the recent spike in Coronavirus cases around the nation.

Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer and CEO released the following announcement:

"After four months of being closed, we continue to be hopeful and look forward to the day we will once again be able to welcome guests to a show here at Way Off Broadway. It's been that positivity, coupled with all of the information we were receiving, that allowed us to plan for a summer reopening of the theatre. And, not too long ago, that looked promising. Especially with the Covid numbers in the state of Maryland heading in the direction they were. It is clear Maryland has been handling the crisis better than most states and doing something right. Unfortunately, as we've said before, Maryland is not a self-contained, autonomous unit. While the cases here continue to drop overall, that is not the same for the states around us and the country as a whole.

"Every decision we've made as we've slowly been preparing to reopen has been based on the latest information available to us. Even though this information quite frequently contradicts things we were told only the day before. We understand that there is no rule book for what we've been going through since March. It has been a difficult time for everyone and we are simply trying to make the best decisions every day with the information available.

"This is why we had expected an August 7th reopening with Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins was possible. But the only thing constant is change.

"Seeing the direction in which states across the country are going and wanting to see how this may affect the situation here in Maryland and Frederick County, we are again postponing Way Off Broadway's reopening. As sad as this makes us, it is the only thing to do under the circumstances.

"This means there will be a slight change to our show line-up, however. When we do reopen on September 4th, it will still be with our production of Mary Poppins, which will then run through the remainder of the month. Following the family-friendly, high-flying adventure, we will then open our new 2020/2021 Season in October with the regional premiere of the brand new comedy play Clue: On Stage. Exact dates will be posted on our website shortly, so make certain to visit www.wayoffbroadway.com for all of the updated information. This change will also allow for additional time to purchase 20/21 Season Subscriptions.

"While we are eagerly awaiting the day when the curtain can go up once again on a performance at Way Off Broadway, erring on the side of caution, and the health and safety of our performers and guests, comes first. We hope this latest postponement will provide enough time for the governor's office to be able to finally allow performances to resume.

"Again, please check www.wayoffbroadway.com over the coming days for all of the updated information on our reopening and follow us on Facebook to stay informed of the latest happenings at the theatre.."

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre and its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You