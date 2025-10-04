The Exorcist Comes To The Cumberland Theatre Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 37th Season of entertainment with the play The Exorcist based on the novel and classic film of the same name. The show will run October 6 through 26.

Adapted to the stage by John Pielmeir, this rendition is largely based on the novel by William Peter Blatty yet features many moments that audiences will recognize from the movie that terrified millions of movie theater goers in 1973.

The play had its world premiere at the Gil Gates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles from July 3 until August 12, 2012. The production starred Brooke Shields as Chris MacNeil and Richard Chamberlain as Father Merrin. Since then, Pielmeir has done major rewrites to the script and a new production debuted in London and enjoyed a short tour. The Cumberland Theatre is one of the first companies in North America to produce this new version.

The most chilling test of faith comes to life on stage, documenting the terror and redemption of a twelve-year-old girl. This is the story of a child possessed, a mother frantic to save her, a priest on the verge of losing his faith, and an anthropologist who, in a sense, brings salvation to all. It remains as frightening and relevant as when first experienced. The Exorcist transforms the unsettling battles of good versus evil, faith versus fact and ego versus ethos into a uniquely theatrical experience as sophisticated as it is suspenseful.

Heading the cast as Regan MacNeil is Gabby Anderson, who is making her CT debut. Anderson is currently based in New York City. Playing her mother Chris MacNeil will be local actor Savannah Taglioferro. Visting actor Tommy Malek will provide the voice of the demon Pazuzu.

Returning to CT in supporting roles will be Reiner Prochaska (Father Merrin), Sean Besecker (Dr. Strong), Graham Luker (Burke Dennings) and Marcus Hardinger (Father Joe). Making their Cumberland Theatre debuts will be Eli Beal as Dr. Kline and Chris Ostrowski as Father Damien Karras.

The show is under the direction of Kimberli Rowley with fight direction by Graham Luker. The design team for the shows includes Rhett Wolford (set and lighting designer), Jennifer Clark (Costume Designer), Graham Luker (special effects and props designer) and Jaiden Courrier (sound designer). The run crew consists of Anika Jones (stage manager) and Sean Besecker (assistant stage manager).

The Exorcist is being sponsored by Matt and Kelli Allaway with additional funding by Western Maryland Distributing. It will be performed October 6 through 26, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A special Preview Performance will be offered on Thursday, October 6 at 8 6 p.m.

Please note: The Exorcist is rated R for strong language, violence, sexual situations and disturbing images. It is not intended for children. Parental discretion is strongly advised.