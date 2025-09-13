TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Opens This September at Spotlighters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Topdog/Underdog, the Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks, opens September 19, 2025, at Spotlighters Theatre and runs through October 12, 2025.

Directed by Rain Pryor, with co-production by Endangered Species Theatre Project and season production by Valerie Lash, performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A special Theatre Thursday discount performance will be offered on September 25 at 8 p.m., with tickets priced at $16; regular tickets are $24 and can be purchased at www.spotlighters.org/topdog.

The story follows two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, who were abandoned as teenagers and must depend on each other to survive. Lincoln, once a con artist, now works as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator in an arcade, while Booth scrapes by as a petty thief. As they struggle with poverty, rivalry, and their fractured past, the play examines whether their bond can help them forge a better future.