TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Opens This September at Spotlighters

The show will run September 19 through October 12.

By: Sep. 13, 2025
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Opens This September at Spotlighters Image
Topdog/Underdog, the Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks, opens September 19, 2025, at Spotlighters Theatre and runs through October 12, 2025.

Directed by Rain Pryor, with co-production by Endangered Species Theatre Project and season production by Valerie Lash, performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A special Theatre Thursday discount performance will be offered on September 25 at 8 p.m., with tickets priced at $16; regular tickets are $24 and can be purchased at www.spotlighters.org/topdog.

The story follows two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, who were abandoned as teenagers and must depend on each other to survive. Lincoln, once a con artist, now works as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator in an arcade, while Booth scrapes by as a petty thief. As they struggle with poverty, rivalry, and their fractured past, the play examines whether their bond can help them forge a better future. 




