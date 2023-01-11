[TITLE OF SHOW] Opens At Spotlighters January 20

Spotlighters Theatre presents [title of show] featuring music & lyrics by Jeff Bowen, book by Hunter Bell, and directed by Stephen Foreman.

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry on the eighty-eights.

With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write a musical about two guys writing a musical. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression.

In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends, and artists. [title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration.

The production is music directed by Mandee Ferrier Roberts, assistant directed by Patricia Anderson and stage managed by Jen Sizer.

Performances run January 20 - February 5, 2023.

Special Events

Opening Night Reception: Jan 20, 2023

Join the Cast & Director for a post-show reception

Ten Spot Thursday: Thur, Jan 26, 2023 - 8:00pm

All Tickets Just $10.00

Talk Back with Director & Cast: Sun, Jan 29, 2023

immediately following the matinee performance

For more information visit www.spotlighters.org/titleofshow