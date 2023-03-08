Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stillpointe Theater Presents NEVERMORE This Spring

Take a dark, mysterious, musical journey into the heart and soul of Edgar Allan Poe, America's first truly visionary poet.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Stillpointe Theater will present Nevermore! Nevermore features music by Matt Conner, book by Grace Barnes, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunik, and source material from Edgar Allen Poe.

Take a dark, mysterious, musical journey into the heart and soul of Edgar Allan Poe, America's first truly visionary poet. This story of love, personal demons and self-discovery delves into the mind of Poe with a disturbing yet relatable charm.

Poe's poetry is transformed into soaring musical numbers creating a timeline that will lure an audience deep into Poe's world.

Directed by Ryan Haase, Choreographed by Amanda J. Rife, and Musical Directed by Ben Shaver

Nevermore previews April 6, 7, & 13; running April 14 - May 6

Performances will be at Area 405- 405 E Oliver Street, Baltimore MD, 21202

