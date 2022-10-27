Stand Up, Dress Up And Show Up For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At DoodleHATCH in Columbia

IF you haven't heard of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, a) where've you been? and b) ohboy.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, written in 1972 by out of work actor Richard O'Brien to stave off boredom, is an homage to B movies of horror and science fiction and is a fantastical cheesy romp of a musical. It's packed with archetypal characters, hackneyed tropes and references that should have no resonance with contemporary youth. And yet it's been a cult favorite for, as far as I can tell, its entire half-century existence.

Stand Up For... Theatre is a theatrical company sparked in the shadow of tragedy, with an anti-hate agenda and a mission to promote inclusivity, which they do, in performance material, in staffing and in casting. They're so very much against the concept of outsider-ism that the organization deliberately seeks to cast at least one first-time performer in every show since its first production in 2014.

Their current venue is the DoodleHATCH Interactive Art Museum in Columbia, Maryland. The Long Reach Village Center space was transformed from an empty grocery store into a showcase of artistic vision during 2020's shutdown. When it opened, the public experienced a collection of mini-environments designed to inspire imagination and creativity in children and their families. It's a wonderful collaboration and includes visitor-assisted artworks displayed on its exterior. DoodleHATCH is open to the public, (hours vary based on school schedule), available to rent for private events, and big enough for a production of SHREK (in June 2022) or THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, originally conceived and produced in 1973, was immediately embraced as a countercultural icon and garnered enthusiastic support of influential individuals. A show that should have been a quirky little sleeper was instead elevated with an original cast recording album, the securing of American rights to the show, and within a year, a movie. The movie, released in 1975, was already ten years old when I first encountered it as a late-night audience participatory summer moneymaker. It was considered edgy at the time.

Four decades later, because of material like THE LARAMIE PROJECT, organizations like Stand Up For... Theatre, individuals like company founders Ed Higgins and Grant Myers, and spaces like DoodleHATCH, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW seems a lot less edgy in a number of ways. Progress!

But the edge isn't what makes the show beloved. People who love the show LOVE it and don't mind the script being self-aware and derivative almost but not quite to the point of actual satire. It's the music, the characters, the costumes and the representation that make this piece of theater a touchstone for people who find themselves NOT depicted in CHICAGO, PIPPIN, GREASE, or CAMELOT!

Stand Up For... Theatre itself is about all sorts of representation. This production has many inclusions the original stage production and movie didn't even consider. The cast is visually diverse and body-positive. I also was pleased to note in the programme a few surnames that appeared with different first names- evidently, this is a family-friendly production, though not in the usual context.

In any case, despite my nitpickiness regarding the actual script, I am enthusiastic about this production. Parking is abundant and free. Enter the space, (look for a big mural), enjoy a thematic cocktail and collect your little bag of props. Read the included flyer. Note: this will not help you if you're a first timer. Let your friend tell you what to do. Explore the museum. Male and Female designated restrooms are located at the end of a long hall to the left of the main entrance.

You'll walk through the tech "booth" space on your way to your unassigned seat. Step carefully. The live band, which is extremely good, seriously 10 out of 10, kudos to Music Director William Zellhofer, is on the other side of the audience seating. Choose your spot accordingly.

From the band's opening notes to the final curtain call, set aside your lactose intolerance to enjoy the cheese and camp, because this show is Not To Be Taken Seriously, and Director Ed Higgins is a man absolutely dedicated to executing non-seriousity. The show features some really well-written musical numbers, including the opening prologue, "Science Fiction/Double Feature," performed by Cellina Taormino. Her compelling presence, spectacular outfit and equally spectacular vocals are highlighted in that fabulous number, then she's terrific as a Phantom, the RHS equivalent of Ensemble. Phantoms don't have much dialogue, but they are onstage a LOT, looking terrific all the time, thanks to Costumers Grant Myers and Cathy Pritchard, and Makeup Artist Alaistair Black. Mauryce Brumfield has a wonderful comedic bit in Act II, and Alecha Angel has a beautiful elegant presence throughout.

In the lead role of Dr. Frankenfurter, Bryan Brown is clearly having All The Fun, displaying strong vocals, excellent physicality and gorgeous costuming. Please observe the shoes. He is dynamically, physically and thematically every millimeter the antithesis of our uptight protagonists, Brad and Janet, portrayed intrepidly by veteran performers Jake Schwartz and Tia Silver. Both actors have the chops to give motivation and character transformation to a pair of rather thinly drawn stock archetypes, and the bravery to stand onstage in their underwear.

Also onstage in underwear-esque garb and a pair of dance shoes is DJ Wojciehowski, playing the titular Rocky, a character with little to do, and even less to say. But he looks swell! His physical performance delivers a baffled, pathos-filled earnestness in an overtly objectified pawn in the context of the show. That said, he and Tia Silver have excellent awkward chemistry in the very watchable number "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me."

Much of the show's visual appeal comes from action-packed body and footwork that Choreographer Lilou Altman has thoughtfully devised. Her careful attention to character-appropriate and even character-defining movement provides layers of depth that give personality to each performer. A dance number near the end of Act I brilliantly examplifies this, and is well worth the dizzying three-ring-circus focus shift required to observe it. Innovative staging of "Floor Show/Rose Tint My World" and the setup moments that precede it are genuinely delightful.

Household henchpersons Riff-Raff and Magenta are engagingly portrayed by Nikolai Skwarczek and Kristen Cooley. Skwarczek looms ominously, just dripping with "creepy butler" aesthetics, vocals and actions. Cooley, though attired as a super-glam housemaid, struts around with the arch assurance of a well-established monarch. She is magnificent every time she appears. The pair work together skillfully to great effect.

Between the strength of the performers and the fabulous wardrobe array, some other aspects of the production suffer a little by comparison. The sound quality is acceptable, though some characters are hard to hear, and plot points that are tucked into the lyrics of songs are easy to miss. The lighting and performers are not always in perfect alignment, and there are sequences that are visually or contextually confusing. This is not likely to fatally impair anyone's experience of the event.

Stand Up For... Theatre offers a fantastic opportunity to support live local theatre, immersive art, and an anti-hate organization. Call your friends to share this beautiful assemblage, participate if you choose, and marvel at the gorgeousness made possible by creativity and sequins. Don't be surprised to exit humming, or even actually singing, one of the show's very catchy songs. Whether you're a current or future ROCKY HORROR SHOW fan, you may safely immerse yourself in this joyous bespangled genre-mashing celebration of non-seriousness.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW by Stand Up For.... Theatre plays at DoodleHATCH interactive art museum for two more performances. It runs approximately two hours, including one fifteen-minute (ish) intermission.

DoodleHATCH, 8775 Cloudleap Court, Long Reach Village Center, Columbia, MD, 21405

Friday October 28th at 8:59 PM

Saturday October 29th at 11:59 PM

Tickets range from $20.00 to $30.00, depending on age, military status and whether you buy a little sack of props. You're not permitted to bring your own, for cast, crew and museum safety.

Purchase tickets here.

Photos and more information are on SUFT's Facebook page, but it's an annoying multi-step Captcha experience to follow their link for tickets.

Photo: (L to R) DJ Wojciehowski and Bryan Brown as Rocky and Dr. Franknfurter

Photo Credit: Grant Myers

FINAL FACTOID: The iconic mouth that serves as logo for nearly any production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW belongs to Patricia Quinn, Magenta in the original stage show and 1975 movie.