Spotlight: SWAN LAKE at Maryland Hall

There is no other ballet with quite the reputation as Swan Lake. This story of Odette, who has been turned into a swan by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The noble Prince Siegfried discovers Odette and her flock of swan maidens and is moved by her plight. He wishes to swear his love to Odette to break her enchantment, but Von Rothbart has a trick up his sleeve: he appears at a royal ball with a captivating young woman who looks just like Odette. Siegfried falls for this deceit and swears his love to the wrong woman. His last hope is to return to the lake to beg for Odette’s forgiveness and try to break the enchantment another way. With its impressive corps de ballet of swans, rousing court dances, and the infamous duality of the White and Black Swans, Swan Lake is a must-see for any ballet lover.