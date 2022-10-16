Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sammy Jungwirth's ZELDA Announces New Dates and Location for American Premiere Production

The staged concert production will take place on January 20 and 21 at 8pm.

Oct. 16, 2022  

The American premiere musical Zelda, produced and directed by 17-year-old Baltimore based theatre artist Sammy Jungwirth has announced its finalized dates and location. The staged concert production will take place on January 20 and 21 at 8pm in the 220 seat Lecture Hall on the CCBC Essex campus under the sponsorship of the Performing Arts at CCBC. Tickets will be available in November and will be general admission.

Zelda focuses on the turbulent relationship F. Scott Fitzgerald shared with his wife Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald during the Jazz Age. Young, stylish, and successful, they are the envy of high society friends who are unaware that behind their glamorous façade are two individuals doomed to tragedy. In 2004, the show opened in London's West End under the name "The Beautiful and Damned" and closed shortly after. This will be the first production since that initial run.

The musical has a score by Les Reed and Roger Cook, a book by Kit Hesketh Harvey, and is produced by West End producer Charles Dobson. The production will feature music direction by Charlotte Evans Crowley, lighting design by Tyrell Stanley, projection/media design by Eli Golding, technical direction by Diane Smith and stage management by Margie Lake.

The cast includes Hannah Elliott as Zelda Sayre and Robert Tucker as F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as Baltimore community theatre favorites Tatiana Dalton as Minnie Sayre, Bella Comotto as Young Zelda/Scottie, Darren McDonnell as Ernest Hemingway, Amy Luchey as Lois Moran, Ava Correlli as Rosalind Sayre, and Anthony Case as Maxwell Perkins. Rounding out the cast is Beverly Edwards, Ryan Holmes, Fiona Crowley, Rachel Verhaaren, Lizzy Fleischmann, and J. Purnell Hangrove.

To keep updated on news about the show, you can follow @zeldamusical on Instagram or Facebook.

