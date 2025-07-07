SOUTH PACIFIC IN CONCERT Comes to the Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Michals will return to Olney Theatre Center, to reprise his 2018 performance as Emile de Becque along with his co-star Jessica Lauren Ball, who played Nellie Forbush, in a one-night concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific on Thursday, July 31 at 8:00 pm on the Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion. They will be joined by Rayanne Gonzales (Bloody Mary), Justine “Icy” Moral (Liat), Ben Lurye (Lt. Joseph Cable), Calvin McCullough (Luther Billis), and Bobby Smith (Brackett). The chorus and remaining roles will be filled by members of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, performing under the musical direction of Anthony Blake Clark. Tickets for the concert are $60 - $75.

The concert is the first event in Olney Outdoors, Olney Theatre's summer program on the Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion, which runs July 31 - August 24, 2025. In addition to South Pacific, two other musicals will receive concert performances: Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World will be performed for two nights, August 14-15; and U.S. audiences will get their first taste of To Wong Foo - The Musical (Adapted by original screenwriter Douglas Carter Beane, with Lyrics and Music by Lewis Flinn) on August 21. In addition to musical theatre, Olney Outdoors features concerts by leading tribute bands, drag shows, cabarets (including a special performance by Broadway star Tituss Burgess on August 7), family programs, and more.

Olney Theatre continues to offer a limited number of All-Access Passes for the summer. Starting at $175, these passes provide entry to almost all the events on the schedule and deep discounts to the few that aren't already included. The passes are on sale at: olneytheatre.org/all-access.