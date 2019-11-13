SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER By Oliver Goldsmith Comes to FPCT

Article Pixel Nov. 13, 2019  

SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER By Oliver Goldsmith Comes to FPCT

Young Marlow, on his way to meet the match his father has chosen for him, arrives at a somewhat dilapidated country house and mistakes it for an inn. From there, Oliver Goldsmith's She Stoops to Conquer (1773) is a riotous jaunt of mistaken identity, practical jokes, and romantic shenanigans. At once both a charming love story and witty satire of romance, class, and station, it is a laughing comedy that has delighted audiences for over 230 years.

Who: Lance Bankerd, Barbara Madison Hauck, Hannah Fogler, Albert Collins, Richard Peck, Corey Hennessey, Elizabeth Norman, Christian O'Neill, Tommy Peters, Ari Eckley, Lindsey Schrott and Ian Charles.

Where: Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S Ann St. Baltimore, MD

What: A classic family friends farce of mistaken identity and clever humor.

Date: Friday October 11, 2019 - Sunday November 3, 2019

Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Access: $20 all shows. Tickets available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fpct



Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Finalists Announced For Dorothy And Richard E. Sherwood Award
  • A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Returns To Chance Theater
  • LaDarrion Williams' New Play THE ODYSSEY OF TYRELL JAMES To Receive Staged Reading Performance
  • Loft Ensemble Presents THE GAYEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER!