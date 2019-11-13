SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER By Oliver Goldsmith Comes to FPCT

Young Marlow, on his way to meet the match his father has chosen for him, arrives at a somewhat dilapidated country house and mistakes it for an inn. From there, Oliver Goldsmith's She Stoops to Conquer (1773) is a riotous jaunt of mistaken identity, practical jokes, and romantic shenanigans. At once both a charming love story and witty satire of romance, class, and station, it is a laughing comedy that has delighted audiences for over 230 years.

Who: Lance Bankerd, Barbara Madison Hauck, Hannah Fogler, Albert Collins, Richard Peck, Corey Hennessey, Elizabeth Norman, Christian O'Neill, Tommy Peters, Ari Eckley, Lindsey Schrott and Ian Charles.

Where: Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S Ann St. Baltimore, MD

What: A classic family friends farce of mistaken identity and clever humor.

Date: Friday October 11, 2019 - Sunday November 3, 2019

Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Access: $20 all shows. Tickets available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fpct





