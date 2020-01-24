Rep Stage Announces 2020â€“2021 Season Including Premieres And Old Favorites

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, has announced its 2020-2021 season that will launch with the popular musical "Falsettos," followed by a regional premiere production by Jen Silverman, a world premiere by playwright and actor Dane Figueroa Edidi, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Seascape" by Edward Albee.

"I am beyond excited for our 2020-2021 season as we continue to tell evocative stories that celebrate the diverse communities in which we live," said Joseph Ritsch, producing artistic director of Rep Stage. "This season has stories for all of us - stories we will see ourselves in, and stories that will engage us in conversation with those whose stories may appear different than our own. The season speaks to our patrons' love of musicals, thrilling mysteries, and new works by local artists. I cannot wait to share this season with you!"

"Falsettos"



Music and Lyrics by William Finn & Book by William Finn and James Lapine

Directed and Choreographed by Joseph W. Ritsch

Musical Direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes

September 10-27, 2020

Finn and Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical is the tale of Marvin, who leaves his wife and young son to live with another man. His ex-wife marries his psychiatrist and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin is reunited with his lover on the eve of his son's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. "Falsettos" is a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family, and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

"The Moors"

By Jen Silverman

Directed by Craig Baldwin

November 5-22, 2020

REGIONAL PREMIERE

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors and dream of romance and power. The arrival of a hapless governess, the pointed schemes of a scullery maid, and the musings of a moorhen, set this odd assembly on a mysterious and dangerous path. In Silverman's dark comedy, a la Bronte Sisters meets Alfred Hitchcock, love and notoriety is everyone's desire.



"Ghost/Writer"

By Dane Figueroa Edidi

Directed by Danielle A. Drakes

February 18-March 7, 2021

WORLD PREMIERE

Family secrets spanning decades unravel as history and fiction collide. In 1920 just outside of Tulsa, Patrick, an Irish immigrant, seeks out the services of Ms. Ruby, a mysterious Black woman from Baltimore, known to help exorcise ghosts from her clients, but the price she is asking may be too high. Meanwhile, in 2019, Charles Ross hires infamous ghost writer Rebecca Warren to help him through his writer's block, but what she invokes could be his salvation or undoing. Edidi's new play examines the intersections of race and gender inviting us to explore the role of love, justice and joy in a world where the ghosts of the past have yet to be laid to rest.



"Seascape"

By Edward Albee

Directed by Laley Lippard

April 29-May 16, 2021

Albee's Pulitzer Prize winning comedy reveals Nancy and Charlie, a retired couple, relaxing after a picnic lunch on a beach, as they talk idly about home, family and their life together. She sketches, he naps, and then suddenly, they are joined by two sea creatures who have decided to leave the ocean depths and come ashore. Initial fear and then suspicion of each other are soon replaced by curiosity, and before long the humans and the lizards (who speak admirable English) are engaged in a fascinating dialogue. Warmth, humor and poetic eloquence abound, as we are asked why are we here, and where are we going?

Tickets for Rep Stage's 2020-2021 season will go on sale June 1, 2020. For more information about Rep Stage, contact 443-518-1510 or visit www.repstage.org.





