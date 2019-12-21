QUADRILLE Comes to The Greenbelt Arts Center

Preheat to the year 1835. Mix the Baker and the Nobleman together until romance blossoms. For a little confusion, gently add the Sweet Young Lady into the mix. Sprinkle in a pinch of frustrated love, and then add a dash of Hero rushing in to save the day. Bake at 350 degrees for the length of one duel, or until ready to admit the truth. Serves them all right.

Quadrille is a delicious tale featuring romance, secret plots, good food, more secret plots, bad food, heroic duels, and plenty of perfectly prepared corn muffins.

Bon appetit!

Featuring Jim Adams, Jeannette Connors, Justin Diaz, Tyler Dos Santos, Michaela Haber, Michael Iacone, and Pamela Northrup.

The time, 1835. A time of fairly tales, romantic gestures, grand parties, and wonderful food (...well...for the wealthy at least). It was also a time when the world was full of strict decorum, class division, and ridged gender roles. Was true romance even attainable?

Enter our characters; a Self-Sufficient Female Baker, a Sweet Young Lady, a Dashing Hero, and a Blind Nobleman. Will they find love? ... Do they want it?... Will they let society dictate their future? ... And where is that amazing aroma coming from?

Quadrille is a "Romantic Fairy Tale" in every since of the word. It's a story about romance, and love in the simplest and most complex of forms. The good, the bad, the hilarious, and everything in between. We all may think we know the outcome, yet as the author so brilliantly states in the script, "The fun in this play is the journey."

I was introduced to Quadrille by the Playwright herself, (probably at a reading in my living room, or in the car on the top of the BART parking structure.) After falling in love with Quadrille as soon as I read it and I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to direct its East Coast Premier.

This sweet little show is a wonderful reminder that we shouldn't be afraid to make our feelings known, and that just because society dic- tates the norms, doesn't mean you should be normal. Thank you for sharing in this evening with us. and enjoy the show.• Stephen ForemanA Note from the Playwright Quadrille began as a short story, was briefly a musical, and then, after months of workshops, found its place as the script you are about to hear. It was featured at the first Contra Costa Times Play Writing Contest, and was picked up by a local company for a full production afterward.

The origins of the story are simple. Around 1995, I had written a short story. The idea came from seeing a movie with a friend. In the film was a background character that stood out. My friend leaned in to whisper, "I can see you playing that role." I laughed, but later that night, the character was still with me. I drew a picture of her and began writing a story to go with it. Suddenly I had Myrna. As I wrote, the other three people easily stepped in, and I had a story.

Later, a friend of mine was looking for a story for which to write mu- sic. I suggested this one, and a collaboration began. It was during the 'musical' years that the characters were turned into real people. But things change, and the composer eventually left the project. Sadly, the music was gone with him. A long while was spent reclaiming the script. I went back to the original short story, and to the reason I had written it in the first place.

The first Contra Costa Times Play Writing Contest was where I first got to hear the full play. It was Dream Cast #1.

The first preview of the actual production in 2006, where the stage manager had to literally take me by the shoulders and order me to stop worrying and put my costume on, was one of the happiest days of my theatrical life. It was the story's chance to take over and be told. (Dream Cast #2!)

Cast

Ultimately, Quadrille is a tale of four people who take an absurd and entertaining path to capture love, and find it only when the simple truth is spoken.

Myrna Fielding ................................................Pamela Northrup

Viscount St. Galen (Sir Joshua) ............................... Jim Adams

Lilianne Valiere ................................................Michaela Haber

Nicholas Rondeau .................................................... Justin Diaz

Mr. Henderson ...................................................Michael Iacone

Marie/Maid ...................................................Jeannette Connors

Footman/Butler ...............................................Tyler Dos Santos

Production Team

Director .......................................................... Stephen Foreman

Producer ........................................................... Pamela Northrup

Production Stage Manager ...................Nicholas Edward Carter

Assistant Stage Manager .......................................Sally Dodson

Scenic Design ................................................. Stephen Foreman

Lighting Design .......................................................Alex Brady

Sound Design ........................................................... Jim Adams

Costume Design ..................................................... Megan Scott

Hair and Makeup Design ....................................... Megan Scott

Fight Choreography .............................................Matty Montes

Props Design ..........................................................Sally Dodson

Food Props ......................................................Pamela Northrup

Running Crew ...................................................... Julian Adams

Master Carpenter ............................................ Stephen Foreman

Set Construction ...............Nicholas Edward Carter, Brad Davis, Stephen Foreman, Pamela Northrup

Set Painting .............................. Alex Adams, Stephen Foreman

Program...........Scott Bringen, Anne Gardner, Pamela Northrup

Photography ................................................. Kristofer Northrup

Original Logo Design ......................................... Jim Kilpatrick

Front of House Manager ..........................................Carol Shaw

Concessions Manager ....................................Suzanne Simpson

Gallery Manager .............................................Linda Thompson

Volunteer Scheduling Manager ..........................Lisa Zammuto

Board of Directors Representative .............................. Win Britt





