Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Pride Edition at Iron Crow Theatre

Iron Crow Theatre has released new production photos from its all-new Pride Edition of The Rocky Horror Show, now playing through June 29, 2025, at Baltimore Theatre Project.

Reimagined as a fierce celebration of queer joy and resistance, the production features immersive staging, live rock music, interactive prop moments, and a brand-new Experience Zone that puts audiences in the center of the chaos.

Set at an iconic queer White Party, the show invites guests to join Frank-N-Furter’s world of glitter, gender freedom, and unapologetic self-expression.

Check out the photos below!



Kristen Stickley

Nicholas Miles

Brooke Donald, Jack Taylor, Lucky Marino, Darsen Durant, Cera Baker, Kristen Stickley, Nicholas Miles

Madison Rossi, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER, Kiley Ernest, Jack Taylor, Geraden Ward, Alex Hong

Jack Taylor

Madison Rossi, Alex Hong, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Nicholas Miles

Geraden Ward, Alex Hong

Darsen Durant, Kristen Stickley, Nicholas Miles, Jack Taylor, Kiley Ernest

Brooke Donald

Cera Baker

MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER, Alex Hong, Lucky Marino, Brooke Donald

Ben Fisler

Kristen Stickley, Ben Fisler, Jack Taylor

Madison Rossi, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER, Kristen Stickley, Jack Taylor, Lucky Marino, Geraden Ward, Brooke Donald)

Ben Fisler

Alex Hong, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER, Kiley Ernest, Jack Taylor, Kristen Stickley, Cera Baker, Madison Rossi

Brooke Donald

Brooke Donald, Kiley Ernest, Cera Baker

Nicholas Miles, Cera Baker

Kristen Stickley, Darsen Durant

Kristen Stickley, Darsen Durant

Kristen Stickley

Nicholas Miles

Brooke Donald, Nicholas Miles, Madison Rossi, Jack Taylor, Kristen Stickley

