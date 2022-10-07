Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Oct. 07, 2022  

The critically-acclaimed, award- winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, will open this October at the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College.

Based on the original worldwide phenomenon created by Stephen Hillenburg, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A., Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. The show also features a book by Kyle Jarrow (NOIR, THE WILDNESS) and conceptualized and conceived by famed theatrical director, Tina Landau.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The original Broadway production was nominated for twelve 2018 TONY awards, including "Best Musical."

"We're thrilled to be one of the first theatres' in our area to present this show," said Andrew John Mitchell, Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre and director of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. "This musical is non-stop fun, filled with catchy songs, hilarious dialogue and over the top choreography! Even if you're not a fan of the cartoon, you'll have a great time at this show, and if you are a fan, you'll know and love the references!"

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL stars Patrick Collins as the title character and features Steven Soltow as "Patrick Star" and Arianna Clark at "Sandy Cheeks." The production also features (in alphabetical order) Cynthia Acevedo, Michael Anderson, Christopher Casadonti, Danielle Cathcart, Cameryn Deibler, Kristy Echols, Becky Edwards, Jeremy Edwards, Dale Fleetwood, Elizabeth Hamill, Natalie Hudson, Brandon Keenan, Ethan Kellum, Ryan Milliner, Piper Murray, Hayden O'Brien, Chelsea Pope, Silas Taylor & Nate Williams

The production features direction by Andrew John Mitchell, choreography by Devon Johnson, music direction by Trey Pope, stage management by Aleks Morris & Emily McAllister, costume, wig & make-up design by Deanna Marino, lighting Design by Bevin Gorin, properties design by Baz Wenger and Revival Productions and set construction by Baz Wenger, Brandon Gorin and Asher Archer De Pace.

Tickets for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL can be found online at milburnstone.com or by calling the Milburn Stone Theatre Box Office at (410) 287-1037.

The Cast of The Spongebob Musical

Steven Soltow, Dale Fleetwood and Pat Collins

Ryan Milliner, Pat Collins and the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Ethan Kellum and the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Arianna Clark and the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Pat Collins

Silas Taylor and Liz Hamill

Chris Casadonti

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Kristy Echols and Ryan Milliner

Steven Soltow, Ryan Milliner at the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Steven Soltow and Pat Collins

Silas Taylor and the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Steven Soltow and Pat Collins

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Silas Taylor and Liz Hamill

Pat Collins and Arianna Clark

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Cynthia Acevedo and the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

Pat Collins and Arianna Clark

Kristy Echols and Ryan Milliner

Pat Collins and Arianna Clark

Pat Collins and Arianna Clark

Pat Collins and Dale Fleetwood

Pat Collins

Cynthia Acevedo and the cast of SpongeBob Musical

Ryan Milliner

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical

The cast of The SpongeBob Musical





