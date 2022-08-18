Photos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment.
There's still one more weekend of magic to do at the Milburn Stone Theatre with Pippin. Stephen Schwartz's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece comes to life with direction and choreography by Dane Hutchinson and music direction by Jasmine Lee.
With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.
Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.
Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.
Pippin Is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI.)
Photo Credit: Thomas Amorin/Amorin Photography
Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN
Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan
Maria Glockner and Jess Hutchinson
Adrienne Baranowski
Jess Hutchinson
Jess Hutchinson and Danielle Cathcart
Maria Glockner, Tommy Fischer-Klein and Jess Hutchinson
Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan
Rachel Ann Morgan, Jess Hutchinson and the cast of PIPPIN