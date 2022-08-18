Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment.

Register for Baltimore News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

There's still one more weekend of magic to do at the Milburn Stone Theatre with Pippin. Stephen Schwartz's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece comes to life with direction and choreography by Dane Hutchinson and music direction by Jasmine Lee.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Pippin Is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI.)

Photo Credit: Thomas Amorin/Amorin Photography

|||

Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN
Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN

Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN
Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN

Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan
Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan

Maria Glockner and Jess Hutchinson
Maria Glockner and Jess Hutchinson

The cast of PIPPIN
The cast of PIPPIN

Adrienne Baranowski
Adrienne Baranowski

Jess Hutchinson
Jess Hutchinson

Guy Wellman and the cast of PIPPIN
Guy Wellman and the cast of PIPPIN

Rachel Ann Morgan
Rachel Ann Morgan

Jess Hutchinson and Danielle Cathcart
Jess Hutchinson and Danielle Cathcart

Rachel Ann Morgan
Rachel Ann Morgan

Maria Glockner, Tommy Fischer-Klein and Jess Hutchinson
Maria Glockner, Tommy Fischer-Klein and Jess Hutchinson

Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan
Jess Hutchinson and Rachel Ann Morgan

Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN
Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN

Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN
Rachel Ann Morgan and the cast of PIPPIN

The cast of PIPPIN
The cast of PIPPIN

Rachel Ann Morgan, Jess Hutchinson and the cast of PIPPIN
Rachel Ann Morgan, Jess Hutchinson and the cast of PIPPIN





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone TheatrePhotos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone Theatre
August 18, 2022

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. See photos from the production!
Rep Stage Presents Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, September 22- October 2Rep Stage Presents Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, September 22- October 2
August 18, 2022

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, presents the musical “Songs for A New World,” running September 22 through October 2, 2022.
Baltimore School For Magic Arts Opens Virtual Doors To The PublicBaltimore School For Magic Arts Opens Virtual Doors To The Public
August 15, 2022

Baltimore headquartered School of Magic Arts (named one of the “Online Classes Actually Worth Taking” by New York Magazine) is, for the first time, offering the public an opportunity to take part in a virtual Open House and secure a coveted invite to join the professional magic school. 
FRANKENSTEIN Launches Strand Theater's Season 15FRANKENSTEIN Launches Strand Theater's Season 15
August 15, 2022

The Strand Theater Company proudly launches its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of Frankenstein by Danielle Mohlman, based on the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. Directed by Lanoree Blake.
Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra And Devil City Angels' Brandon Gibbs Announce Acoustic Duo DatesWhitesnake's Joel Hoekstra And Devil City Angels' Brandon Gibbs Announce Acoustic Duo Dates
August 10, 2022

Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra and Devil City Angels' Brandon Gibbs will be hitting the road this fall with their 'Campfire Tour' for a limited number of dates, beginning September 22nd in Annapolis, MD.