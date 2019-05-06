Photo Flash: Drama Learning Center's TYA Professional Training Program Reboots JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL

Following a successful run and tour last summer, Junie B. Jones the Musical is back on Drama Learning Center's stage for three additional public performances this month. Junie B. Jones gives audiences a sneak peek into the "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal" of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her. Audiences will follow her through adventures of making new friends, getting glasses, and other exciting first grade happenings. Adapted from four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, this musical comedy is perfectly hilarious for kids and kids at heart.

Junie B. Jones the Musical was originally presented last July as part of Drama Learning Center's Professional Training Company Summer Musical Theatre Intensive before going on a brief regional tour. Thanks to some additional bookings! , the production is back for this limited engagement and open to the public for three performances only.

Junie B. Jones: the Musical is presented by permission through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

All performances will be held at Drama Learning Center in Columbia.

Show Dates and Times

Saturday, May 18: 11 am and 2 pm

Sunday, May 19: 11 am

Tickets

$14 in advance

$16 at the door

Tickets available online now at http://dramalearningcenter.com/junie-b-jones

