Photo Flash: Baltimore Improv Group Fundraiser Totals $36,000 For Free Shows At The BIG Theater

Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) presented "WINTER WONDERYESAND: Yule Laugh Your Cash Off", a nonprofit comedy fundraiser event in Station North's The BIG Theater on Sunday December 8th raising $36,000 i.



Terry Withers serves as BIG's Managing Director. Withers started improvising in 2007. He is past teacher and performer of New York City's The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre founded by comedy performers Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh. Withers teaches improv as a faculty member of BIG University and tours the nation with a few different improv shows.



"I am so proud of BIG's community and team of volunteers for the fantastic work they did on our annual fundraiser, WinterWonderYesAnd! " said Withers. "We raised even more than we've announced previously, $36,000! That's over 25% increase from the previous year's fundraiser. Thanks, everyone, I'm overwhelmed!"



The money raised will go to aggressively pursue Baltimore Improv Group's mission by underwriting the 100% free shows initiative, a robust scholarship program, upcoming space improvements and many more programs meant to enrich life in the Baltimore region through the practice and enjoyment of improv comedy.



A former Radio City Rockette who earned an MA in Counseling from NYU, Jennifer Withers now serves as BIG's Artistic Director. Withers explains that storytelling and comedy help the audience find comfort in how everyone sometimes feels uncomfortable.



"Before every show, improvisers have a tradition of tapping one another on the back to say, 'I've got your back,' We're making the comedy up as we go, and that can be both exciting and daunting", said Withers.

"It is a moment to remind one another that, no matter what happens on stage, we're in it together and we're there for each other. I love that this show extends that sentiment out to our guests and audience."



