Peter Mawanga And Andrew Finn Magill Will Perform At Mountain City Traditional Arts in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed musicians Peter Mawanga and Andrew Finn Magill will perform at Mountain City Traditional Arts (MCTA) in Frostburg on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature an eclectic mix of Malawian music in an intimate duo setting.

Mawanga, one of Malawi’s most preeminent musicians and cultural ambassadors, has toured internationally, including performances at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland, and across the United States with his band The Amaravi Movement. In addition to his musical career, he is a champion for social causes, founding and serving on the boards of NGOs focused on child education and addressing the epidemic of street children in Malawi.

Magill, an award-winning fiddler/violinist and composer, has been featured on PBS, NPR, and TEDx. A Fulbright fellow and North Carolina Arts Council fellow, he was a 2024 finalist for the Seifert Competition for jazz violin in Krakow, Poland. Signed to Ropeadope Records, Magill has released twelve albums and toured globally, performing with artists including Rising Appalachia, Peter Mawanga, and Grammy-nominees John Doyle and Trio Brasileiro.

Located at 25 E. Main Street, Frostburg, Mountain City Traditional Arts is a program of Frostburg State University and a founding member of Maryland's Folklife Network. For more information, call 301-687-8040.