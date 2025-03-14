PIPELINE to be Presented at Vagabond Players in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vagabond Players will continue its 109th season with PIPELINE, Dominique Morisseau's explosive drama depicting how a mother's hopes for her teenage son clash with an educational system rigged against him.

Nya, a dedicated teacher in an inner city public high school, is shocked to learn that her own teenage son, Omari, faces expulsion from his private school after physically attacking an instructor there. She is overtaken by anxiety-inducing feelings of exasperation and futility in her efforts to circumvent the criminal future she fears Omari could be heading into. Is this young man doomed to die early? Are his parents responsible, and is it possible to change his future?

In her searingly powerful and compassionate play, Morisseau has created an eloquent and deeply compassionate look at a broken education system, the moments we are pushed to our limits, and the ferocity of one parent's love.

Comments