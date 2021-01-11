National Philharmonic to Present MUSIC THAT TRAVELS THROUGH SPACE
Music That Travels Through Space will be presented Sunday, January 17, 2021 · 2:00 pm.
This Sunday at 2pm, The National Philharmonic will present, Music That Travels Through Space, a virtual musical journey exploring the universe, the moon, and the stars in a way that will make you feel like out of this world! This event is a partnership with NASA who will supply accompanying images and videos that complete the otherworldly experience.
Laura Colgate, violin
Julius Wirth, viola
Lori Barnet, cello
Chris Gekker, trumpet
Suzanne Gekker, clarinet
Elizabeth Hill, piano
Alistair Coleman, Acquainted with the Night
Lili Boulanger, Nocturne pour violon et piano
Osvaldo Golijov, Tenebrae arranged for string quartet
Manuel Ponce, 2 Canciones Mexicanas II. Estrellita arranged By Jascha Heifetz for violin and piano
Luise Adolpha Le Beau, Drei Stücke for viola and piano, op. 26, I. Nachtstück
Alistair Coleman, Nova (2014)
Carson Cooman, Moon Marked
Claude Debussy, Beau Soir arranged by Jascha Heifetz for cello and piano
For more information visit: https://nationalphilharmonic.org/event/music-that-travels-through-space/