National Philharmonic to Present MUSIC THAT TRAVELS THROUGH SPACE

This Sunday at 2pm, The National Philharmonic will present, Music That Travels Through Space, a virtual musical journey exploring the universe, the moon, and the stars in a way that will make you feel like out of this world! This event is a partnership with NASA who will supply accompanying images and videos that complete the otherworldly experience.

Laura Colgate, violin

Julius Wirth, viola

Lori Barnet, cello

Chris Gekker, trumpet

Suzanne Gekker, clarinet

Elizabeth Hill, piano

Alistair Coleman, Acquainted with the Night

Lili Boulanger, Nocturne pour violon et piano

Osvaldo Golijov, Tenebrae arranged for string quartet

Manuel Ponce, 2 Canciones Mexicanas II. Estrellita arranged By Jascha Heifetz for violin and piano

Luise Adolpha Le Beau, Drei Stücke for viola and piano, op. 26, I. Nachtstück

Alistair Coleman, Nova (2014)

Carson Cooman, Moon Marked

Claude Debussy, Beau Soir arranged by Jascha Heifetz for cello and piano

For more information visit: https://nationalphilharmonic.org/event/music-that-travels-through-space/