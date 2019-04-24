Update: Maryland Middle School Reverses Cancellation of SPELLING BEE

Update: The Hyattsville Middle School production of Spelling Bee will go on as planned, following a petition and protests from parents and community members alike.

The school took to Facebook to share that the production will go on as originally planned, with a disclaimer about the mature content included.

The school notes that concerns were raised about the profane language, mature content, and sexual innuendo that are featured in the show. The school denies that the original cancellation was related to LGBT themes, as was previously suggested in past media reports.

Update: Original Broadway company member Jesse Tyler Ferguson spoke out about the cancellations on Twitter following BroadwayWorld's story, writing:

The arts are so vital to our school system. They teach kids compassion, trust and team work. The arts build bridges between kids with different backgrounds and economical upbringings and they have always been a safe space for LGBTQ youth. The arts are NOT about discrimination. - Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) April 24, 2019

Following months of rehearsals, a production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has been cancelled at Hyattsville Middle School, ABC7 reports.

Parents were sent a letter letting them know that the May 2nd opening night would no longer be happening. Parent Robert Kapler told ABC7 his daughter said it was "because there were gay dads in it."

In a statement the school said "Our chief concern focused on the age-level and grade level appropriateness of the material. We are not seeking to remove gay characters from the production. As a school system, we celebrate our diversity and recognize the many rich contributions of the LGBTQ community to our school and the greater Hyattsville community."

Over one thousand people have signed a petition (started by Hyattsville resident, gay dad, and Broadway concert producer Jamie McGonnigal) urging the school district to allow the performances to go on. A final decision by the school district is expected to be announced on Wednesday in a letter being sent home to parents.

The licensing company for Spelling Bee, Musical Theatre International, regularly receives requests for and permits minor modifications for school productions in reference to profanity - allowing for alternatives to be used. Additionally, the song "My Unfortunate Erection" - as performed in the Broadway/original licensed version of the show - can be swapped for an alternate titled "My Unfortunate Distraction."

Arts Integrity reports in a meeting the principal had stated that "LGBTQ content was not the reason for the cancelation, and announces that in a June performance, students will present excerpts from prior school productions, including Into The Woods, Fame, Once on This Island, Romeo and Juliet and Annie"





