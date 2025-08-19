MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS Begins at Maryland Ensemble Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) FUN Company will present “Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress,” a new stage adaptation of the beloved children's book by Christine Baldacchino and Isabelle Malenfant, adapted for the stage by Juliany Taveras. Performances run Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 20 through Oct. 12 at MET, 31 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick.

Directed by Julie Herber, this one-hour production (with no intermission) is appropriate for all ages. The play follows Morris, a spirited and imaginative child who spends his days exploring space adventures, creating colorful paintings, and delighting in the classroom's dress-up center — particularly the bright tangerine dress. When classmates question his choices, Morris must summon courage and creativity — with a little help from roaring space tigers — to show that true bravery comes from being yourself.

The production features Katie Martin as Moira/Ms. Melo, bringing her professional experience to the stage alongside a talented ensemble of young actors from the Frederick community. The youth cast includes Will Pullen as Morris, Millie Moozhikkaittu as Becky, Tallulah Hammel as Lila, Carter Hammock as Henry, Izzy Wood as Eli and Luca Miliken as Morris/Henry swing. This collaboration offers a meaningful opportunity for young performers to learn and grow while working side by side with a seasoned professional, reflecting MET's commitment to fostering creativity and developing the next generation of theater artists. The creative team includes stage management by Karli Cole*, set by Rhett Woford, lighting by Shayden Jamison*, sound by Kaydin Hamby*, costumes by Hannah Brill, props by Olivia Pietanza*, production management by Matt Harris* and technical direction by Cody James*. *Denotes MET Ensemble Member.

“I'm so excited to bring ‘Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress' to our family audiences,” said Julie Herber, the production's director and FUN Company's artistic director at MET. “When I first read the book, I was struck with how earnestly joyful it was. It has the perfect energy to start our season — with school starting back up and our young ones heading out to make their paths, a story with a message of imagination, courage, and being exactly who you are feels just right. Morris reminds us that kids already know how to dream big and live authentically — and live theatre gives us all the chance to celebrate that together.”