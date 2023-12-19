Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

The event is set for Friday, January 5.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

MET's Musical Bingo Cabaret Returns in January

MET’s newest fundraiser, Musical Bingo Cabaret, will return by popular demand, on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6 at 8:00PM in The Frank Greene Stage 2 at MET located at 31 W. Patrick St. in Downtown Frederick’s Theatre District.  

The Return of Musical Bingo Cabaret is a creative combination of bingo and performances from some of MET’s most familiar and celebrated talent including ensemble members Jennifer Pagano, Joseph Waeyaert, Mallorie Stern, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, and Shayden Jamison. Genevieve Williams, James Meech, Jessica Edwards, Kecia Deroly, Nicole Halmos, Taylor Rieland, and Taylor Whidden round out the cast. Bill Dennison and Kecia Deroly will lead the festivities as our hosts.

How does this work you ask? Singers will be called upon as their piece is selected. Bingo players will then mark the singer and song off of their bingo card. With over forty-five songs in the hopper, each evening promises to give a varied set list. Patrons who wish to improve their odds can purchase additional bingo cards and put their or their MET provided dauber to work while enjoying food and beverage from MET’s concession stand including candy, chips, beer, wine, hard seltzer, soda, and water. 

Director, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, also MET’s Production Manager says, “We have a great roster of performers! It’s great to see this event making a comeback based on the enthusiasm and demand from the audiences. With such a variety of performers and repertoire, each night promises to be original!”

Tickets or tables may be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. General admission tickets are $40 each and include one show ticket, one bingo card, one bingo dauber, and one raffle ticket. Tables for two ($100) and four ($180) include admittance to the event for your party of two or four respectively as well as one bingo card, one dauber, one raffle ticket, and one concessions voucher (alcoholic beverages excluded) per person. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy. MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Should you or your company wish to sponsor our event contact Andrea Baker, Development & Community Outreach Manager


