MET Will Open Key Stage on September 5 with the Comedy Extravaganza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MET Comedy Night’s Improv Comedy Festival is BACK and bigger than ever! Join in for a weekend of non-stop laughs as the company kicks off the 2025-2026 comedy season in their brand-new Key Stage with a celebration featuring all five MET Comedy Night house teams and special surprise guests.

The Friday, September 5th performance will begin with a Grand Opening Reception and Ribbon Cutting at 6:30 p.m. This portion of the evening is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance at MarylandEnsemble.org. The evening will feature light refreshments and an opportunity to explore the updated venue before the curtain rises on that night’s performance. Following the ribbon cutting, audiences are invited to enjoy the Comedy Extravaganza, a separately ticketed event showcasing MET’s signature comedic talent. This milestone marks a significant moment in MET’s ongoing commitment to creating a vibrant, welcoming hub for live theatre in the heart of Downtown Frederick.

Performances will feature the comedic talents of The Comedy Pigs, Oh Crit!, That’s What She Said, Off Key: An Improvised Musical, and Key City Improv plus surprise acts from other fan-favorite MET Comedy Night shows. Don’t miss this hilarious, high-energy debut in our brand-new performance space in the heart of downtown Frederick.

"It is so exciting to be breaking in our brand-new space with all the MET Comedy Night house teams," says MET Comedy Night Manager Molly Parchment. "We’ve worked so hard to grow MET Comedy Night over the past few years, and this is such an exciting step for us to take together. I can’t wait to welcome our audiences into our new home!"