MET Key Stage Capital Campaign Announced by Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), Frederick’s longest-running professional theatre company, has announced the public phase of the MET Key Stage Capital Campaign, a transformative effort to renovate and activate a 2,700-square-foot space in the historic FSK Hotel building. The new venue, dubbed Key Stage, will allow MET to significantly expand its programming, improve accessibility, and provide additional opportunities for emerging artists and educators.

With a fundraising goal of $175,000, the campaign will support critical renovations including soundproofing, ADA-compliant performance access, safety upgrades, flexible seating, and professional theatrical infrastructure. Thanks to an early lead gift, the campaign has already raised $75,000, positioning the project for success as MET invites the greater Frederick community to join in support.

“This is more than just a renovation project,” said Tad Janes, MET Artistic Director. “Some years ago, the Ensemble knew that we really produced three completely different kinds of theatre (Mainstage, Theatre for Young Audiences, Comedy) and each needed an environment that is drastically different from another, this brings a completely different style of space for MET. Ultimately, Key Stage is an investment in the future of live theatre in Frederick. It gives us space to say ‘yes’ more often. Yes, to new artists, to growing our educational programs, and to serving a wider, more inclusive audience.”

Key Stage will serve as a third venue in MET’s downtown arts hub, alongside its Mainstage and Stage 2 spaces. The additional space will provide a fully equipped comedy and cabaret space with professional lighting and sound rigging, a green room for artists, and onsite prop, costume, and set storage; provide a dedicated space for MET Comedy Night and its five resident troupes including The Comedy Pigs, Oh Crit!, That’s What She Said, Key City Improv, and Off Key; expand youth and adult theatre education through MET’s Ensemble School and FUN Camp, both of which have had consistent waitlists; provide a fully ADA-accessible performance space for artists and audiences; create a rental venue for early-career producers and community events; increase MET’s capacity to welcome an estimated 1,200+ additional patrons annually, boosting downtown foot traffic and economic impact.

In a nod to the history of the building, the space will revive the former “Wedgewood Room”, once the hotel’s formal dining room and unused for public gatherings for over 50 years. MET is focused on preserving key historic features while adding modern functionality and safety.

Community members can support the Key Stage Capital Campaign by making a tax-deductible donation at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35900/store/donations/55755 or by contacting MET directly.

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre

We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.