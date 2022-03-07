Local Theatre Company Hosts BMORE ArtsCentric!, An Arts, Music, and Cultural Experience

ArtsCentric is a color-conscious organization committed to reexamining traditional roles in the arts, advancing original stories of minority cultures, and fostering educational advancement to strengthen the community through the power of theatre. It is the dynamic organization that brought Baltimore the nation's first African American cast production of Chicago, the Musical, closed out the 2021 Holiday Season at Baltimore Centerstage with Dreamgirls, and just redefined traditional roles in a full feature presentation of Jason Robert Brown's musical, The Last Five Years.

This year, in addition to producing full-scale streamed and mainstage productions and continuing their work with Baltimore's youth in the ArtsCentric Summer Institute, the organization will be hosting a brand-new community engagement event, BMORE ArtsCentric!

ArtsCentric's annual mission work focuses on artistic programing, workforce development, and education. The organization serves as a "training ground" for young artists and working professionals. The pandemic created unique obstacles for ArtsCentric, as it did for most of the theatre community. The organization has maintained by pivoting and initiating a series of virtual projects with a continued focus on its commitment to community. BMORE ArtsCentric! will serve as an extension of this commitment. This engaging event will serve as an opportunity to bring together community arts leaders, the corporate community, local organizations, community members, and residents in a celebration of everything "artscentric".

"We are delighted to bring this outdoor festival event to the Remington community and are excited to help bring local businesses, patrons, and the arts community together in a way that only ArtsCentric can", shared Chrissy M. Thornton, Executive Director of The Myositis Association and Chair of the event.

BMORE ArtsCentric! will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm on W. 26th Street between N. Howard St. and Huntington Ave where the ArtsCentric theatre calls home. The event will be a memorable experience featuring visual and performing arts, vendors, exhibitors, dance, fashion, theatre, an artisan marketplace, local food and beverage, family fun and ArtsCentric's signature live entertainment.

In order to remain a sustainable organization that supports the local community and grows both artists and art, ArtsCentric counts on grant funding and community partnerships. BMORE ArtsCentric! offers partnership opportunities at varying sponsorship levels and the organization is hopeful of receiving the much-needed support to positively impact its programs and to help them reach more adults and youth who need the power of art in their lives. The event will be free to the community and all proceeds from sponsorship will benefit work toward ArtsCentric's mission.

More information about BMORE ArtsCentric!, including sponsorship opportunities and opportunities for community partners, artisan vendors, and live performers, can be found at www.artscentric.org.

_______

Founded by twelve aspiring young artists in 2003, ArtsCentric is an 501c(3) nonprofit theatre company bringing quality artistic works and creative services to the community at large. Its members consist of talented artists, musicians, educators, composers, and playwrights. www.artscentric.org