KIM'S CONVENIENCE Sells Out Run at Olney Theatre

Olney Theatre Center's production of Kim's Convenience by Ins Choi, directed by Aria Velz has completely sold out its run, which began on June 25 and runs through July 27. The show performs in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, which in its current configuration seats 129 patrons. “This is the highest-grossing show we've ever had in a 5-week run,” said Executive Director Debbie Ellinghaus. “I think it demonstrates that audiences are hungry for diverse stories that make them laugh and feel.” The theatre releases any tickets that have been turned-back-in or spare house seats at 10:00 am on the day of performances for $105 - $115. These are available only through its website: olneytheatre.org/kims

The public is cautioned not to trust unauthorized re-sellers and ticket procurement services that charge exorbitant service fees, such as Vivid Seats and others. There have been several instances of patrons arriving at the theatre, only to discover their tickets, purchased from sources other than the Olney Theatre's official site, were fraudulent.

In addition to being a box office success, the production has been warmly received by critics. The Washington Post declared, “Olney Theatre Center's production will appeal to theatergoers, whether they've seen the beloved sitcom or not." The Washington City Paper called it a “well-executed production [that] provides many laughs and a few reminders that despite internal differences, family is often the most important legacy of all." Maryland Theatre Guide wrote that the show was, “Sweet, hopeful, hysterical, and especially well-done in the hands of this excellent cast."

While the show is sold out, all are welcome at a series of upcoming Community Engagement events in honor of Kim's Convenience, including Konvenience Festival - Korean Cultural Celebration (July 12), a special panel discussion, “Mapping Korean American History in DC” (July 19), and Onstage Tours (July 20). See details for registration below.

The Kim's Convenience cast is led by veteran DMV actors Stan Kang as Appa and Tuyết Thị Phạm as Umma; Justine “Icy” Moral plays their daughter Janet, and Zion Jang is their errant son Jung. Jonathan Del Palmer rounds out the cast in multiple roles written to be performed by one actor, including a real estate agent, a police officer, and a convenience store customer. Understudies include: Morganne Chu, Franklin Dam, Jay Frisby, and Andrew V. Ly.

Director Aria Velz, who co-helmed 2023's The Brothers Paranormal at Olney Theatre, is supported by creative team members Deb Sivigny (Set Designer), Julie Cray Leong (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Kevin Alexander (Sound Designer), and Amy Mihyang Ginther (Dialect Designer). Kate Kilbane is the Production Stage Manager, and Audrey Klosterman is the Assistant Stage Manager. Youri Kim serves as Assistant Director.