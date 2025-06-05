Juneteenth Kicks Off Trio of Festivals at Olney Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olney Theatre Center has announced a trio of community engagement events open and free to the public. First is a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 19, beginning at 4:30 pm, including the free concert “A Musical Journey Through Black Music with Kanysha Williams.”

Next, in conjunction with its production of Kim’s Convenience, the theatre will host its first “Konvenience Festival: A Celebration of Korean Culture” on Saturday, July 12 at 4:00 pm, featuring several local performance troupes.

Finally, there is the annual SummerFest on Sunday, July 27 – Olney Theatre’s open house, complete with performances, classes, and behind-the-scenes adventures. All three events will feature local vendors selling crafts, food, and other items. The free events are held rain or shine. More information about each, along with other free and low-cost community engagement programs, is at: olneytheatre.org/community

Juneteenth Celebration at Olney Theatre

Wednesday, June 19 | 4:30 – 7:00 PM

FREE | Family-Friendly | Roberts/OMI's Pavilion

A Musical Journey Through Black Music: Featuring Kanysha Williams

4:30 - 5:30 pm - Roberts Mainstage

This year’s Juneteenth Celebration at Olney Theatre Center features a special musical performance by Kanysha Williams, an acclaimed Washington, DC-area singer, songwriter, actress, and performer. Known for her genre-defying artistry and powerful voice, Kanysha has graced national stages including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and is a vibrant presence in the DC theatre community.

Join Kanysha for a powerful and immersive musical experience that celebrates the rich, genre-defining legacy of Black music from 1930 to 2020. This interactive concert is more than a performance — it's a journey through time, culture, and sound. From Negro spirituals to blues and jazz, through the rise of funk, R&B, and hip-hop, to the soul-stirring sounds of neo-soul, pop, and rock — Kanysha brings each genre to life with passion and authenticity.

5:30 - 7:00 pm - OMI's Pavilion - local vendors, and food truck.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for this vibrant gathering of remembrance and pride.

Konvenience Festival - Korean Cultural Celebration

Saturday, July 12, 2025, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Outside the Mulitz-Gudelsky Lab Theatre

FREE

In Partnership with the Korean Culture Center and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea

In celebration of the hit play Kim’s Convenience, we invite you to join us for Konvenience Festival—an afternoon honoring Korean culture, community, and creativity!

From 4 to 7 PM, the space outside the Lab Theatre will come alive with Korean American vendors, delicious food, and interactive cultural demonstrations showcasing both traditional and contemporary Korean experiences.

Featuring:

Korean Cultural Center - Washington Samulnori team/Di Dim Sae Korea Traditional Arts Institute

Stepping Stones Drumming Team

5678 Dance Crew

K Pop Dance Party

SummerFest 2025

Sunday, July 27 1:00 - 6:00 pm; “ExDragvaganza” at 8:00 pm

Olney Theatre Center

Interactive dance shows on the Root Family Stage

Community Chorus pop-ups in the Cafritz Lobby & Pavilion (5:30 PM)

Theater workshops & classes in the Actors Hall (Sign up for free)

“Behind the Curtains” with Artistic Director Jason Loewith + campus tour (5:00 pm)

Food trucks, vendors, & local organizations

“ExDragvaganza” – A fabulous evening of song, dance & drag!

Comments