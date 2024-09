Jordan E. Cooper's OH HAPPY DAY! Extends at Baltimore Center Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Baltimore Center Stage has announced additional performances of Jordan E. Cooper's new play with music, OH HAPPY DAY! This production, in association with New York's The Public Theatre, features original songs by Donald Lawrence and reunites Cooper with BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb for the first time since their collaboration on Broadway's Ain't No Mo'. The show will now run through October 20, 2024.

An impending flood is the least of one family's troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah's Ark. OH HAPPY DAY!, written by and starring Cooper, begins in Laurel, Mississippi at a Birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. When his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, family secrets unravel on a day that will change their world forever.

The show features new original music by gospel legend Donald Lawrence, best known for his Grammy Award-nominated songs "The Blessing of Abraham" and "Encourage Yourself". Lawrence has received multiple Grammy and Stellar Award honors and served as vocal coach to the R&B group En Vogue, was the musical director for Stephanie Mills, songwriter for The Clark Sisters, and collaborator with a host of artists including Peabo Bryson, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, and Mary J. Blige.

OH HAPPY DAY! has been featured as one of the season's must see theatrical performances in The New York Times and on CBS Sunday Morning.

Ticketing Information

Single tickets can be purchased at centerstage.org or by calling 410.332.0033. Patrons can also visit the box office, located at 700 North Calvert Street.

Added performances are 10/17 at 7PM; 10/18 at 7PM; 10/19 at 7PM, and 10/20 at 2:30PM.

More About the Show

Cooper's first play, the jubilantly disruptive Ain't No Mo', was directed by Walker-Webb on Broadway. Their acclaimed partnership was rewarded with six Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Director, plus winning the Obie Award for Best Play. Baltimore Center Stage proudly reunites Cooper and Walker-Webb for the world premiere of their newest collaboration.

Listed in this year's Forbes 30 Under 30, Cooper has been hailed as one of the most illuminating and groundbreaking new voices of the American theater. He is currently the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, as well as the youngest Black showrunner in television history. Ain't No Mo' originally debuted to a sold out run at The Public Theater in 2019 and in December 2022 opened on Broadway to resounding acclaim, marking Jordan's Broadway debut both off stage and on - starring as the hilarious and bossy flight attendant "Peaches."

In addition, Jordan co-created, executive produces and directs the Emmy-nominated "The Ms. Pat Show," which is hailed by critics as "one of the most radical sitcoms of the modern era." The hit, multi-cam series returns to BET+ for its third season this February. Jordan was also featured on the final season of FX's groundbreaking series "Pose" as "MC Tyrone" and has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment.

The cast includes Jordan as "Keyshawn," James T. Alfred as "Lewis," Tamika Lawrence as "Niecy," Justin Sturgis as "Kevin," and Latrice Pace, Courtney Monet and Tiya Askia as "The Divines".

The production's creative team includes Walker-Webb as Director, Antwan L. Hawkins, Jr. (aka Greeyo) as Assistant Director, Daniel Rudin as Music Director, Charlique C. Rolle as Choreographer, Luciana Stecconi as Scenic Designer, Celeste Jennings as Costume Designer, Adam Honoré as Lighting Designer, Taylor J. Williams as Sound Designer, Jack Golden as Assistant Scenic Designer, Channing Tucker as Assistant Costume Designer, Shannon Clarke as Associate Lighting Designer, Jakob W. Plummer as Production Stage Manager, Monét Thibou as Assistant Stage Manager, and Sharon Zheng as Production Assistant.

