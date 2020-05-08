Infinity Theatre Company Cancels 2020 Summer Season

Article Pixel May. 8, 2020  
Infinity Theatre Company Cancels 2020 Summer Season

DCTheatreScene has reported that Infinity Theatre Company has cancelled its upcoming 2020 summer season.

The company had previously announced productions of Forever Plaid and Sunday in the Park with George.

"We are facing a budgetary shortfall with long-ranging implications," the company said in a statement. "So any donation to "keep the lights on" is greatly appreciated."

Ticket holders may choose to donate the full purchase amount, request a full refund, or split the donation and refund in any way.

To make arrangements, email Alan Ostroff.

Infinity has been the performing in the Children's Theatre of Annapolis for ten years.



Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors