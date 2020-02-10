Howard County Arts Council is Now Accepting Applications for Community Arts Development Grant Program

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for its FY21 Community Arts Development Grant Program. The Community Arts Development Grant funds day-to-day activities for county arts organizations, as well as arts-related projects for new arts organizations or non-arts groups.

Interested applicants should visit https://hcac.gosmart.org/ for more information and to register. The deadline to apply for the FY21 Community Arts Development Grant Program is May 13, 2020.

HCAC is a private, non-profit organization established to serve and enrich the Howard County community by fostering the arts, artists, and arts organizations. To carry out its mission, HCAC awards operating and project grants to eligible organizations. HCAC is committed to helping promote, improve, and strengthen the structure of community arts organizations by providing operating funds for established arts organizations and by supporting the development of small and mid-sized arts organizations through project-specific funds.

HCAC's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through its own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You