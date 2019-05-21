Highwood's Community Of Young Artists Break Barriers Through Dance In FOOTLOOSE

Are you ready to cut loose? Highwood's FOOTLOOSE invites the community to lace up their cowboy boots for the premiere of this high-octane new musical production, running for a limited engagement from May 31 - June 9, 2019 in downtown Silver Spring. This production rallies up a triple-threat cast, crew, and band of over 35 young artists to tell the timeless story of teenagers who fight for the right to dance!

Based on the iconic film of the same name, FOOTLOOSE introduces us to Ren McCormack, an ordinary teenager who makes the move with his mom from bustling Chicago to the stifling small town of Bomont. When Ren learns of a strict town law banning all forms of dances, he gathers the support of his peers to make a stand once and for all. This production is presented as part of The Highwood Theatre's Spring Production Conservatory, an audition-only program designed to offer an intensive training experience for performers in grades 7-12 incorporating hands-on master classes, workshops and ensemble work.

Highwood's FOOTLOOSE offers a singularly thrilling theatrical experience - with bustling choreography and its catchy tunes brought to life by an expanded, 14-piece student pit band. Even more so, the production thrives on the inclusive spirit of the company's mission: "anyone can do theatre". Director Matthew Nicola explains: "Footloose has proven an exciting phenomenon for the Highwood community: from showcasing our young theatrical talent in all areas to - incidentally - coinciding with the launch our exciting transition period. It's a privilege to present a story that reminds us all of what can be achieved when we put our minds together. Sky's the limit!"

One of the biggest surprises for audiences will be how the company of eighteen is helmed by the two youngest cast members - Isaac Witte, a 12-year-old national breakdancing champion and Ilana Kissel, a 13-year-old Highwood veteran with fifteen productions under her belt. Isaac elaborates on how the community of mostly older students has championed his success: "I thought it would be awkward that I was the youngest there, but instead it feels like we're all one big team. Highwood is really professional and you have to be ready to work hard, but everyone supports each other, everyone is included, and everyone really bonds."

FOOTLOOSE is presented by a talented cast and crew of local students , and runs for two weeks at 1000 Spring Street in downtown Silver Spring: Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 9.

The Highwood Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the community together through theatre. Now in its 16th season, Highwood's guiding principle is "anyone can do theatre." Highwood was founded in 2004 and began executing its mission through seasons of professional quality theatre featuring all-student casts, design teams, and production staff. In 2013, in conjunction with its relocation to the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Highwood Theatre expanded to more fully carry out its mission and develop innovative, engaging programming for artists of all ages through professional and student productions, classes, and programs in schools and for home schooled students.

Tickets: http://www.thehighwoodtheatre.org/tickets

The Highwood Theatre Office: 301-587-0697

FOOTLOOSE

Music by Tom Snow | Lyrics by Dean Pitchford | Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie | Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford | Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

Special Venue for FOOTLOOSE: 1000 Spring Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directed by Matthew Nicola; Choreographed by Grace Keller; Music Direction by Kevin Kearney; Technical Direction by Toly Yarup; Set Design by Finn Beals-Simon (7th Grade); Lighting Design by Simon Ellerbe (8th Grade), Charlie Fears (8th Grade); Sound Design by Nate Joseph (6th Grade); Prop Design by Lu Collina (10th Grade); Costume Design by Tip Letsche; Stage Managed by Lu Collina (10th Grade); Assistant Stage Managed by Jonah Witte (8th Grade)

A STUDENTS' THEATRE PRODUCTION - PRODUCTION CONSERVATORY

Friday, May 31 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 PM

Friday, June 7 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, June 8 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM

