Happenstance Theater Presents Short Film A ROSE FOR ERGENSBURG

Happenstance Theater will present a new short film A ROSE FOR ERGENSBURG, inspired by fairy tales and hard times.

Two eccentric traveling players create impossible spectacles in a time of pandemic quarantine. The fictional town of Ergensburg, whose name derives from Dutch words for "anywhere" and "castle," will be their next stop. As they rehearse on the outskirts of the village, a child secretly witnesses their magical re-imagined fairy tale.

Mark and Sabrina play all of the characters except for "the child" who is played by their grandson Ellis Sims Pearson. Costumes and props were made for or drawn from the Happenstance Theater stock, and a collaborative process guided the devising of the story and sequence. Besides music by Eric Shimelonis and David Ranger, and painted backdrops by Maggie Schmidt and Roy Mandell, all other aspects of the production were generated by Happenstance.

The film is not silent, but there is no dialogue. Duration: 20 minutes. Learn more at www.HAPPENSTANCETHEATER.com.