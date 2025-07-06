HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has announced its upcoming production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, produced as part of the MET-X series that was created to expand the collective horizons of the MET ensemble and its audience. This collaboration provides local artists with a unique opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, offering a mutually beneficial partnership for both MET and the show’s Production Team.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, written by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, tells the story of Hedwig Robinson - an internationally-ignored, gender-bending, punk rock goddess from the other side of the Iron Curtain. Following a massive scandal involving the world-famous rock star who stole her songs, Hedwig embarks on a quest to reclaim the narrative by telling her outrageous and unexpectedly touching life story - all while backed by her rock band, “The Angry Inch.” This hilarious, heartbreaking, and all-around sensational journey of acceptance, self-awareness, and forgiveness has been captivating audiences worldwide since its off-Broadway debut in 1998, and MET is proud to bring it back to Frederick after over 20 years.

The Production Team is led by Anna See-Jachowski (Director) with MET Ensemble Members Eric Jones (Music Director), Olivia Pietanza (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), Sam White (Assistant Stage Manager), Cody James (Technical Director), and Matt Harris (Production Manager). The design team also includes, MET Ensemble Members Rachel Grant Smith (Costume Supervisor), Eric Jones (Co-Set Designer) and Sam White (Graphic Designer). Rounding out the design team are Will Heyser-Paone (Lighting Designer), Ryan Edwards (Sound Designer), Stephanie Davis (Co-Set Designer), Nancy Jones (Scenic Painter/Assistant Costume Supervisor), Jesye Havrila (Hair/Wig/Make-Up Supervisor), Tekla Taylor (Tarot Artist), and Elizabeth Miranda (Animation Designer).

The cast features MET Ensemble Members Eric Jones, Shayden Jamison, and Will Marian. They are joined by Lynwood McLeod, Melanie Kurstin, David Weinraub, Andy Wright, and Ray Shaw.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs from Friday, August 15 to Saturday, August 23 on Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Robin Drummond MainStage. Performances will take place on Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and 10:30 pm with a runtime of approximately 1 hour 30 minutes with no intermission.

The show’s run begins on Thursday, August 14th at 8:00 pm with an entirely Pay-What-You-Will preview performance.

Our Friday, August 22nd performance will feature ASL interpretation services. Additional accessibility services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets are $25 with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and one hour before performances.

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to the community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MarylandEnsemble for the latest updates and to join the conversation.