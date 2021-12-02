Growing Together: Horticulture Playwrights Workshop Now A Program Of Sisters Freehold

Sisters Freehold has announced their merger with Horticulture Playwrights Workshop.

Horticulture, which has served local playwrights since 2017, provides the essential safe space, time, and structure to bring new full-length plays into the world. Over the course of a full year, playwrights are paired with a dramaturg, director, and team of actors in order to support them as they go from idea to finished script.

Abby Cady, who will remain the director of Horticulture Playwrights Workshop in its new home, shares more: "Horticulture Playwrights Workshop is beginning another exciting phase in its evolution by becoming a program of Sisters Freehold. This step ensures that the program can continue to support playwrights as they experiment and write in the early stages of the play making process. Horticulture and Sisters Freehold share values, vision, and a dedication to Baltimore's vibrant theater scene, and I look forward to working with many more of our city's brilliant artists as Horticulture grows."

The workshop will continue on in its current form, complemented by a new opportunity that creates a bridge from working draft to world premiere. Once launched, Hot House will act as an extension of the Horticulture program by selecting certain plays from the cohort for a bespoke new play development process that culminates in a fully staged production.

"Sisters Freehold seeks to create a space where Baltimore theatremakers can grow and Horticulture has a proven track record of doing just that. Both of us are invested in unlocking unique stories and building relationships with artists. And this kind of deep, long-term development opportunity is all too rare in the region. We believe wholeheartedly in its value to our community," says Ann Turiano, co-artistic director of Sisters Freehold. "Basically," adds fellow co-artistic director Makeima Freeland, "If Sisters Freehold is peanut butter, Horticulture Playwrights Workshop would be jelly."

A new application round for Horticulture Playwrights Workshop will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit: https://www.sistersfreehold.org/horticulture