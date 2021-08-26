EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Open Single Carrot Theatre's 14th Season

Single Carrot Theatre will partner with three community organizations supporting people living with mental illness when the Baltimore-based theatre company returns to live theatre September 3 with Every Briliant Thing. September is acknowledged internationally as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

B'More Clubhouse, On Our Own of Maryland, and the Maryland chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention all join Single Carrot in support of their production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing, a humorous and moving story about a seven-year-old's experience holding on to hope while grappling with a suicidal mother; a single-actor play that invites audience interaction to list every brilliant thing in the world that is worth living for.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a national organization focused on educating communities about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policy, and offering support for suicide loss survivors. In October, Single Carrot will support AFSP's annual "Out of the Darkness Walk" to help raise awareness and build community connections.

"I am excited to partner with AFSP especially during Suicide Prevention Month," said Tina Canady, Single Carrot's Artistic Associate and Community Liaison. "I'm sure the inclusion of their honor beads, which acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and our loved ones will leave a big impression on those who attend Every Brilliant Thing."

On Our Own of Maryland is a statewide peer-operated behavioral health advocacy and education organization which promotes equality, justice, autonomy, and choice about life decisions for individuals with mental health and substance use needs.

"On Our Own Maryland, Inc does incredible work with their anti-stigma campaign which challenges misconceptions about mental health. We are honored to uplift their work this season by providing 150 of their distorted perception kits and featuring them on our Carrot conversations podcast," said Canady.

B'more Clubhouse is a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization that empowers adults living with mental illness to lead meaningful and productive lives of their choice in the community.

"From our initial meeting with B'More Clubhouse, I could tell that this organization cultivates such a supportive environment as they empower people living with mental illness to obtain jobs in the community," Canady said. "I can't wait to see how our relationship with B'More Clubhouse continues to grow for seasons to come!"

ABOUT EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Every Brilliant Thing is co-directed by Genevieve de Mahy and Paul Diem. Single Carrot ensemble members Matthew Shea, Lauren Erica Jackson, and Meghan Stanton will alternate performances through the play's run.

Every Brilliant Thing will run Thursdays through Sundays through September 26, and performances will take place outdoors in the back yards of private homes in Baltimore. Addresses will be released after tickets are purchased, and tickets may be purchased up to 60 minutes prior to showtime.

Audience size will be limited to 25 people for COVID safety, and all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. All Single Carrot staff, cast, and crew are fully vaccinated; cast will perform unmasked.

Full details, including performer schedule and venue accessibility information, are available at the Single Carrot website. A resource list for those struggling with depression and suicidal ideation is also available at the Every Brilliant Thing web page.

Experience Passes for Season 14 are now on sale via the Single Carrot Theater website. Individual tickets for Every Brilliant Thing are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $15-75 HERE.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.