Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID at Toby’s in Columbia is A Fine Kettle of Fish

You probably are aware of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, released in 1989, triggering a resurgence of the brand that had very nearly died in the late ‘70s and early-to-mid 80s. It is very, but not completely, unlike the 1837 Hans Christian Andersen story of the same name.

If you like Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID movie, there’s every reason that you will enjoy Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID musical, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, book by Doug Wright. THE LITTLE MERMAID plays at Toby’s Dinner and Show in Columbia, Maryland through August 17, 2025. The live band is fantastic, the cast is impeccable and there are fun set and lighting surprises all throughout the show. It promises to be a very popular choice for a summer treat, Mermaid Pod’s night out, or bachelorette bash. Those who wish to join in the fun by dressing thematically are warmly received.

Toby’s entrance has been altered somewhat, due to a gigantic new arts center being constructed around it, but once you’re inside the theatre, everything is familiar. I haven’t been to a weekday matinee yet to know whether daytime construction noise is audible. Evening shows, when the construction has ceased, are different only as far as parking. The dinner offered at Toby’s as part of the experience is lovely and features a satisfying assortment of vegetables, in addition to the well-stocked salad bar. Seating is still multi-leveled, still in the round and still a little bit snug. Actors providing table service offer an additional vector of intimacy absent in traditional proscenium theater, and occasional insights into the inner workings of the show.

Musical Director Ross Scott Rawlings once again makes musicians and vocalists shine. From the opening of the Overture, I’m enchanted. Mike Feathers on percussion deploys ‘magicalness is afoot’ chimes, and Mike Barber on trumpet delivers royal-fanfare melodies that are a treat to the ear. Charlene McDaniel on woodwinds adds longing to several sequences.

Director/Choreographer Mark Minnick creates an undersea world that’s full of color and liveliness, and convincing swimming. Some of my favorite choreography is performed by Flotsam and Jetsam, Ursula’s eel cohorts, played by Shane Lowry and Joey Ellinghaus, respectively. The cast is numerous, and clad in eye-catching ensembles. I wondered if the ‘look’ would be streamlined and balletic or big happy fun, and it is big happy fun. All of the costumes are bright and color-saturated. Nicky Kaider as Flounder wears a bright coverall, and is extremely expressive. Jayson Kueberth, Hair and Wig Designer, should be extremely proud of his work on Ursula’s wig. Lynn Sharp-Spears, who is maliciously amazing- and surprisingly relatable- as Ursula, sweeps majestically around in a tentacle-bedecked hoopskirt, and keeps those tendrils of hair quivering every moment she is onstage. It is a visual triumph and a marvel to observe. The power of her voice in “Daddy’s Little Angel” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is marvelous.

“Fathoms Below” is everything a musical number ought to be, including visually interesting. Carter Crosby brings a tender wistfulness to the part of Prince Eric, which is particularly palpable in his solo, “Her Voice.” Abby Middleton, who plays Ariel with delightful facial and vocal expressiveness, comes to a gradual realization that she isn’t flawed, but simply in the wrong environment. This is a particularly timely message for a lot of people right now. As King Triton, Adam Grabau is a relatably upset parent, wanting the daughter he presumes he has, and having a hard time accepting her desire to be other than she’s been. This too is timely and important.

Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin’s gorgeous work takes my breath away in several separate moments. Particular lighting Specials make Ariel glow in her ‘undersea’ world. The lighting and choreography of the Prince’s rescue are dramatic and lovely.

The big production musical numbers are all charming, and there are many of them. As Sebastian, Elijah Henderson is a treat in “Under The Sea” and “Kiss The Girl.” David Bosley-Reynolds as Chef Louis makes “Les Poissons” a visual as well as auditory treat.

Don’t know if dinner and a show is right for you and the family? Check the menu options https://tobysdinnertheatre.com/about-us/whats-on-the-menu/ beforehand, and if you have additional concerns, call. The Toby’s staff are all super nice and try hard to make their shows accessible, no matter what special circumstance you may have.

Lots of people go to the seaside for summer fun, but the beach is full of sand, seagulls and other people’s music. THE LITTLE MERMAID is an immersive experience, full of visual wonders and auditory delight. A few hours “under the sea” at Toby’s in Columbia, which features indoor plumbing and air conditioning, might be exactly the right tiny vacation you need right now.

Running time is 2.5 hours, including one 20 minute intermission.

Photo: Joey Ellinghaus, Lynn Sharp-Spears and Shane Lowry as Jetsam, Ursuala and Flotsam

Photo Credit: Jeri Tidwell Photography

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID plays at Toby's Dinner Theatre https://tobysdinnertheatre.com 5900 Symphony Woods Road Columbia, MD 21044 1-800-88-TOBYS through August 17th, 2025. Prices range from $64.00 -$90.00 for dinner and show. Next up is SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER.

Purchase tickets by phoning the Box Office, https://tobysdinnertheatre.com/box-office/tickets/ 410-730-8311 Box Office hours are Monday- Saturday 10:00am- 8:00pm. Sunday 10:00am – 7:00pm. If you prefer to buy tickets online, please only use Ticketmaster.com.

Final Factoid: In the HCA classic, the unrequited mermaid is lifted by air spirits to become one of them for 300 years, earning herself the immortal soul she failed to acquire when the prince wed someone else.

Comments