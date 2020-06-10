DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancelled at the Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome Theatre has officially cancelled its production of Dear Evan Hansen.

The production was set to run May 5-17, 2020, but was postponed due to the health crisis. The theatre has now announced that it was unable to find new dates for the show.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN UPDATE // Unfortunately, we were unable to find new dates for the previously postponed @DearEvanHansen (originally scheduled for May 5-17, 2020) in the upcoming season and must cancel the engagement. - Hippodrome Theatre (@HippodromeBway) June 9, 2020

Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase with information on options, including refunds, credits and donations. Any patron with questions should contact their point of purchase.

