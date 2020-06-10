DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancelled at the Hippodrome Theatre

Jun. 10, 2020  

The Hippodrome Theatre has officially cancelled its production of Dear Evan Hansen.

The production was set to run May 5-17, 2020, but was postponed due to the health crisis. The theatre has now announced that it was unable to find new dates for the show.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase with information on options, including refunds, credits and donations. Any patron with questions should contact their point of purchase.


