Cumberland Theatre Will Host 2026 Season Annual Launch Party

The Cumberland Theatre will be holding their annual Season Launch Party to announce plans for the 2026 Season on Wednesday, July 30th at 7:00 pm. Patrons are invited to be the among the first to know what's coming in 2025 as the CT staff and Thespian Society reveal the exciting line-up of shows for next year's 38th Season! Announcements include the shows in our 2025 Main Stage Season ...and a few more exciting developments! The Stars of Tomorrow youth program will also reveal its 2026 line-up.

Also, once again, the audience will select one of the play choices for the company's Main Stage Season, the season opener! You will be able to continue voting until the Launch Party officially starts! Cast your vote for this year's "Audience Choice" by visiting the theatre's Facebook page and clicking the link provided.

This event will have food, an open bar and entertainment provided by some local performers, as well as prizes and games throughout the evening. Tickets are $25 and include open bar, hor d'oeuvres and entertainment.