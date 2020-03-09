Comedy At The 2020 Baltimore Improv Festival To Include Shows From New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Baltimore

The Baltimore Improv Festival returns presenting audiences with local, national, and international comedy shows, workshops, & talent over 7 days & nights.

The nonprofit Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) produces the festival along with programs throughout the year that include comedy stand-up shows, improv shows, and comedy workshops.

Andy McIntyre has been performing improv since 2012 and performing with the Baltimore Improv Group since 2014. He serves Executive Producer of the Baltimore Improv Festival in the heart of Baltimore's Station North Arts & Entertainment District - a diverse collection of artist live-work spaces, galleries, and businesses a few blocks north of Penn Station.

"The festival is a great way to further BIG's mission, not just in Baltimore, but with the improv community at large," said McIntyre.

As of 2019, our annual Baltimore Improv Festival brings over 400 performers in 100+ comedy teams to the mid-atlantic region. In last year's festival, visitors came from 25+ cities, 15 states, 2 countries, and performed in 45 shows over 7 days making this one of the largest improv festivals on the east coast.

In December 2019, a community fundraiser for Baltimore Improv Group raised over $36,000 in an effort to maintain free shows at The BIG Theater in Station North. Funds pay for rent, utilities, house management, tech and general supplies. In 2020, the theater plans to implement strategic improvements at The BIG Theater inlcuding a facade improvement program with new windows, signs, an updated access ramp.

a??Proceeds from Baltimore Improv Festival ticket sales also help to fund the nonprofit's artistic mission, compensate guest instructors, and helps cover the cost of future Baltimore Improv Festival runs.

Baltimore Improv Group teams have performed at festivals around the country including the Del Close Marathon, NYC Improv Festival, Chicago Improv Festival, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, the Atlanta Improv Festival, the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival (formerly Dirty South), the Philadelphia Improv Festival, the DC Comedy Fest, Charm City Comedy Festival, and Duofest.

"Every year we bring performers from all over the country to celebrate this art form we all love," said McIntyre. "There is something amazing about bringing a large group of people together that share the same passion."

Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) serves as the city's leading non-profit improv comedy venue. a??Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) is a non-profit that entertains with over 800 live shows each year including weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

With an annual audience of over 27,000 people, over 100 regular performers and volunteers present audiences with live comedy shows every night of the week. With the help of Young Audiences of Maryland (YAMD), BIG performs in assemblies and teaches residencies in Maryland schools.

The BIG Theater opened in October 2017 in Baltimore's Station North Arts & Entertainment District. The theater offers 3,000 square feet of space for shows; classes and workshops for adults, kids, and teens; a podcast studio; and a lobby connecting actors, comedy performers, and audiences.

Baltimore Improv Festival runs from July 27 - August 2, 2020, Monday - Thursday with evening shows from Monday through Friday and afternoon and evening shows and workshops on Saturday and Sunday at The BIG Theater, 1727 N. Charles St., Baltimore

For updated information about the Baltimore Improv Festival, go to bigimprov.org/festival





