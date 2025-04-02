California Honeydrops & More Join 4th Annual Ramble Festival Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fourth annual Ramble Festival, taking place just outside Darlington, MD will kick off on October 10th and has unveiled the 2025 artist lineup including The California Honeydrops, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cris Jacobs, The Brothers Comatose, The Ramble Band Plays Dead (ft. Cris Jacobs), High Fade, Pappy, TreeSap (Cabinet Trio), and many more. This festival is designed for those seeking more than just a music event—it's a community festival that embraces creativity and connection.

Held at Camp Ramblewood in Harford County, Maryland, The Ramble takes place on over 200 acres of stunning natural beauty. This festival prides itself on fostering community through shared experiences and a deep love for live music, all set in a breathtaking outdoor environment.

This year, attendees can look forward to an exciting busking program that will bring impromptu performances to every corner of the festival grounds, highlighting emerging talent and fostering a true sense of community. Additionally, the festival will feature second-line parades, bringing the joyous spirit of New Orleans right to the heart of the Ramble. These vibrant, participatory celebrations invite everyone to join in, creating an atmosphere where music and movement are central to the festival experience.

The Ramble is also known for its unique collaborative late-night sets, where artists come together for special performances that can’t be seen anywhere else. These sets are a chance to witness spontaneous collaborations and magic on stage, making the festival feel like one big musical family reunion.

Family-friendly and welcoming to Ramblers young and old, The Ramble Festival is designed to offer something for everyone. Kids 12 and under get in free, and there’s a designated family camping area, ensuring the festival remains a relaxed and accessible environment for families to enjoy. The Kid’s Kove is packed with activities that will introduce younger attendees to the world of music, all while fostering their creativity and connection to the arts.

The Ramble also places a strong emphasis on the visual arts, with an art gallery showcasing local and regional artists, live painting, and interactive workshops. Artists and art lovers alike can immerse themselves in the vibrant visual world of the festival, where creativity flows beyond the music.

A key part of The Ramble experience is the chance to find your tribe and become part of the festival’s welcoming, free-spirited vibe. Whether you're jamming out with fellow festival-goers or simply enjoying the beauty of the surrounding nature, The Ramble Festival is a space for self-expression and connection. And when it’s time to rest, the festival even offers comfy cabins just a short walk from the stages, making it easy to recharge between sets and keep the energy flowing.

The Ramble Festival has been recognized for its excellence, earning the 2024 Festy Awards for Best Small Festival, Best Family Friendly Festival (tie), and Favorite Festival Food Vendor (Stef’s Cereal Bar). Additional accolades include first runner-up for Best Artist-at-Large (Natalie Brooke) and Best Late-Night Performance (Sneezy Closing Set).

THE RAMBLE FESTIVAL 2025 LINEUP

The California Honeydrops (x2)

TBA (x2)

The Infamous Stringdusters (x2)

Cris Jacobs

The Brothers Comatose

The Ramble Band Plays Dead ft. Cris Jacobs

High Fade

Sneezy

Yarn

Dizgo

Natalie Brooke

Scrambled Greg

The Infinity Tribe

Jeremy Schon (Artist at Large)

The Local Honeys

The Wilson Springs Hotel

The Tan & Sober Gentlemen

Underground Springhouse

Joe Marcinek

Pappy

TreeSap (Cabinet Trio)

The Plate Scrappers

Muscle Tough

The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters

Caleb Stine

Nester

Naptown Brass Band

Heady Wax Fiends Vinyl Submission Artist: TBA

2024 Busking Competition Winner: Cisco

*Late Night Super Jams & Extra Late Jams TBA*

