CLYDE'S Begins At Ensemble Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Clyde's by Lynn Nottage. From the writer of Sweat and Intimate Apparel, Clyde's is set in a truck stop sandwich shop offering its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption.

Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them down, the staff members learn to reclaim their lives, find purpose, and become inspired to dream through their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

From Director Rikki Howie:

"I am ecstatic to direct this show, Clyde's by Lynn Nottage, and to do it at MET. Putting on a show about the often forgotten parts of our social landscape and giving people second chances is something I would, of course, jump at. To direct a show where you see people rebuilding their lives, one sandwich at a time, is both powerful and deeply meaningful. It's a story that resonates on so many levels, and I'm honored to be a part of bringing it to life on stage."

Joining the director are MET Ensemble Members, Shayden Jamison (Stage Manager), Olivia Pietanza (Assistant Stage Manager), David DiFalco (Set Designer), Tom Majarov (Sound Designer), Lori Boyd (Props Designer), and Cody James (Technical Director). Rounding out the design team are Shana Joslyn (Lighting Designer), Karsen Green (Costume Designer), Christian Harris (Dramaturg), and Steve Custer (Fight Consultant).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Rona Mensah as Clyde, and Ray Hatch as Montrellous. They are joined by Nadia Palacios as Rafael, Gifty Amponsem as Letitia, Sean Besecker as Jason, Ayanna Fowler as Swing (Clyde/ Letitia), Shaunghnessy Swails as Swing (Rafael/ Montrellous), and Dominic Keene as Understudy (Jason).

Showtimes & Tickets

Clyde's opens on Friday, May 16, and runs through Sunday June 15. Preview night is on Thursday, May 15, with tickets discounted to $15. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. ASL interpretation is available Friday, May 23. Audio description services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $36, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Pay What You Will tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

Comments